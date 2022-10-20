Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs 76ers? Milwaukee Bucks Release Injury Report on the 6x All-Star

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Team Antetokounmpo player Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge against Team Rookies during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks open their season against the Philadelphia 76ers and everyone wants to know if Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing.

The weight of expectations is high on the Milwaukee Bucks this season. The 2021 NBA champions were knocked out in the second round and had to play the emerging Celtics team without their second most important player.

This time around, they look to have adapted to a new defensive scheme and it looks to be seen if the Bucks possess the same guile they did last season.

The question on everyone’s minds is simple, will Giannis Antetokounmpo play for the Milwaukee Bucks in their season opener tonight?

Milwaukee Bucks release injury report on Giannis Antetokounmpo

As per all the social media updates, all signs point to one thing, Giannis Antetokounmpo will grace the court tonight. As the Bucks look to be the best team in the east, they want to start with their best foot forward.

Giannis featured in the pre-season games too and did not have any known issues. He has been at his dominant best over the last few weeks and the NBA will take note.

He might be gunning for a third MVP award but as per the 6x all-star himself, his ambition is to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy once again.

What is the ceiling for Giannis and the Bucks this season? We will go as far as to say that the Bucks should be champions this season. They are the bookmakers’ favorites and Giannis Antetokounmpo is the consensus best player in the league. He is also entering his 10th season. And maturity will come to the fore. Season 10. Let’s gooooooo!! 😤💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/k8W6jZEtPB — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) October 19, 2022 We might see a LeBron James-like performance from him this year. Where he is simply too good for the NBA. As for the Bucks, they have added good pieces with huge upsides. Only time will tell whether they have the right fit or not. Will the Bucks start their season with a win? Or will Joel Embiid and the 76ers cause an upset? It is all to play for.

