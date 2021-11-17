“Ben Simmons annoys me more than someone hitting me with a car and running off”: This Philadelphia native was oblivious to car damage while complaining about the Sixers’ wantaway star on a radio show

A Philly fan named James shrugged off a mild case of hit-and-run while complaining about Ben Simmons on a radio talk show yesterday.

There is no place like Philadelphia and no people quite like Philly natives. It’s a place that either embraces you wholeheartedly or is against you from the first moment.

When it comes to Ben Simmons, the hard-working citizens of Philly and 76ers fans can’t quite contain their frustration. This is a player whom the fanbase has backed vocally, both on the court as well as online.

However, their faith took a death blow when Simmons came up short for a third straight 2nd round series. Ben was bad against the Celtics in 2018 and worse in 2019, but it wasn’t necessarily a psychological thing then. It undoubtedly became one in their series against Atlanta.

There were points when it was crystal clear that the Sixers would have to play 4v5 on offense. Ben Simmons’ inability to add a consistent perimeter shot was further exacerbated because of his historically bad free throw shooting.

Things came to a head when he passed up a practically open layup to Matisse Thybulle for free throws. It was the turning point of the series, and probably his NBA career. Philly fans have utterly turned their back on him, and he’s turned away from them even more obstinately.

Philadelphia native oblivious to car damage while complaining about Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is not going to be donning 76ers gear in public any time soon. This has left the Philly fanbase fuming to a degree that they’ve never experienced in the past.

The trade saga has become such soap opera stuff that people in the streets lose their composure at the mention of his name. Ask James – a caller on Sports Radio 94WIP last morning – how he feels about Ben Simmons.

James was in the process of complaining about the Australian 25-year-old on radio when a car rammed into the back of his own vehicle. The caller shrugged off the accident despite the radio hosts remonstrating about it. His words?

“He annoys me more than someone hitting me with their car and driving off.”

Angelo Cataldi and the rest of the @SportsRadioWIP morning crew were shocked by this caller on Friday. Story by @russheltman11.https://t.co/x8VcfPgLFX pic.twitter.com/Apd2PEFALO — Jason Barrett (@sportsradiopd) November 12, 2021

