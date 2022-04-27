“Ben Simmons expresses having a mental block from last postseason”: NBA Insider Shams Charania reveals intricate details of a recent meeting that took place in Brooklyn

With the heat growing on Ben Simmons for backing out of Game Four against the Celtics, reports coming in suggest the former ROTY has allegedly been experiencing a mental block since the last postseason.

Though Ben Simmons hasn’t played a single game this season, he has been a regular in the headlines. Simmons severed ties with the Sixers organization created quite the storm, with him not wanting to suit up for the Philly franchise. The two respective parties have a lot of bad blood between them.

It all began during the 2021 conference semi-finals, where Simmons had a disappointing outing. The former Sixers guard’s inability to shoot the ball made the opposition imply the Hack-A-Simmons technique, forcing him to the free-throw line, where he struggled.

The situation reached a point where Simmons was visibly reluctant to shoot the ball, even costing the Sixers at crucial junctures of the game. The Hawks would cause an upset by eliminating the Sixers. To make matters worse, Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid would cast their doubts over Simmons as their PG.

Simmons would finally find a home with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. However, the Australian native is yet to suit up for the Nets and was going to do so in Game Four of the first round but didn’t.

Ben Simmons has been experiencing mental blocks.

While many reports had suggested, Simmons would be making his comeback in Game Four of the series against the Celtics. However, with the Celtics up 3-0, it was informed Simmons hadn’t fully recovered from his back injury, leading to him not playing a single game this season.

According to reports, many parties in the Nets organization were livid with this development, calling in for a meeting with the three-time All-Star and his agent Rich Paul. The meeting took place on Monday, the same day when the Nets were swept 4-0 by the Celtics at home.

A report published by NBA Insider Shams Charania in The Athletic stated the following.

“Sunday’s events triggered frustration and disheartenment throughout the organization, multiple sources said. The fallout of Simmons being ruled out Sunday led to a meeting among franchise officials, Simmons and his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, on Monday in Brooklyn. According to sources, Simmons told those in the room that a mental block exists for him, dating in part to last summer’s postseason, which is creating stress that could serve as a trigger point for his back issues. He added that he does want to play basketball and play for the Nets as he works on solutions in regard to his well-being.”

Simmons finds himself in a very difficult position as time passes, the 25-year-old continues to receive criticism for his unprofessionalism and disinterested attitude. With the Simmons situation being a sensitive subject, scrutiny should be avoided.

Nonetheless, we hope Simmons can overcome his personal matters this off-season and return stronger in the next season.