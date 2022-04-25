‘Ben Simmons is the most stylish bench player he gets more TV time than Kevin Durant’: Skip Bayless GOES OFF at Nets star as team falls to 0-3 vs Jayson Tatum

Skip Bayless throws some MAJOR SHOTS at Ben Simmons as Brooklyn Nets stand 0-3 vs. Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets NEED Ben Simmons. Heck, frankly, they need just about anyone that would be effective right now.

Kyrie Irving has been stuttering and stumbling, Kevin Durant doesn’t look like himself, and the team is relying on their role players to make buckets. Not the most ideal situation for the Nets.

Worse yet, the team can’t seem to get a single stop on the defensive end of the floor, even if their life depended on it. And frankly, sometimes, we almost feel sorry for these multi-millionaires.

It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that the return of Ben Simmons would be akin to that of Jesus Christ’s, for Brooklyn’s defense right now. And with that in mind, Skip Bayless recently spoke out on the man during his most recent appearance on ‘Undisputed’.

But let’s just say his words on the man himself could have been just a tad bit more positive.

Skip Bayless says Ben Simmons is the most fashionable, unavailable player ever, along with just how much screen-time he gets vs. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Skip Bayless can be a REALLY roast-happy person when it comes to commenting on the NBA. Heck, LeBron James could definitely attest to that.

However, when it comes to Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, the analyst has been supportive all season long. But, it seems his patience has finally run out.

It’s fair to say that Skip has been going at the Nets with all his artillery off late. And well, as we said earlier, he recently went at Ben Simmons as well.

Take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

Ben Simmons is the most stylish non-playing bench player that I’ve ever seen. He’s getting more television time almost than KD or Kyrie. More @Undisputed, now on FS1

pic.twitter.com/xp7etSnSw8 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 25, 2022

Not much to say on that one, to be honest. Just that, you can’t really say he’s too wrong on that one.

