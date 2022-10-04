“Ben Simmons Goes 0-2 from Free Throw Line After 470 Days”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Aussie Native’s Nets Debut

Ben Simmons makes his Nets debut after a hiatus of 470-days, playing against his former team Sixers.

While it was only a preseason game, it wasn’t surprising to see the buzz around Ben Simmons, who was making his Nets debut. The former ROTY hadn’t played in over a year, embroiled in several controversies and injuries.

The Aussie native’s first points came off a dunk in transition via an assist from Kyrie Irving. An interesting point to note here is Simmons’ comeback game was against his former team Sixers, with whom he has an ugly past.

BEN SIMMONS IS BACK 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Q7255CDUCc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 3, 2022

Returning to the hardwood for the first time since the 2021 playoffs, Simmons put up the following stats playing 19-minutes, which included some impressive moments, dishing out dimes, and running the offense for the team.

Ben Simmons’ debut with the Nets 6 Points

5 Assists

4 Rebounds

3/6 Shooting

0/2 Free Throws

In 19 Minutespic.twitter.com/8zm2yU33TN — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 4, 2022

There was no doubt about the immense scrutiny surrounding the former Sixers guard, with NBA Twitter having the following reactions.

NBA Twitter reacts to Ben Simmons making his return to the hardwood.

The last NBA calendar year had Simmons make more noise with his off-court controversies, forcing his way out of Philadelphia. While he would ultimately get his way, the 6ft 11′ guard wouldn’t play a single game last season, citing mental health issues followed by a back injury.

With everyone running out of patience, it wasn’t surprising to see the buzz around the former LSU player, who returned to the hardwood after 470-days.

The first Nets starting five intro of the preseason. Extra loud ovation for Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/tS3OBXmcOq — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) October 3, 2022

This Ben Simmons no-look 👀 pic.twitter.com/csiU5C0hSE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 4, 2022

first half takeaways: 1) Ben Simmons still defends like a menace

2) Majority of BKN’s half court sets were initiated w/Ben on ball

3) Ben in open court w/these weapons is scary

4) The FT stroke does not look any healthier

5) Tyrese Maxey might make the all-star team this season — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 4, 2022

Unfortunately, Simmons’ free throw woes continued to haunt him, with Nets fans even booing him as he went 0-2 from the foul line.

Ben Simmons getting boo’d in his home arena after missing 2 free throws. Looks like he hasn’t skipped a beat pic.twitter.com/5zdMcFVeqf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 4, 2022

It was a sight to behold for Nets fans finally seeing their Big 3 together on the court. While only time will tell if Simmons returns to his All-Star status, he sure did make an impact against the Sixers.

