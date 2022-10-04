full
Cover Image for “Ben Simmons Goes 0-2 from Free Throw Line After 470 Days”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Aussie Native’s Nets Debut

Arjun Julka
|Tue Oct 04 2022

Ben Simmons makes his Nets debut after a hiatus of 470-days, playing against his former team Sixers.

While it was only a preseason game, it wasn’t surprising to see the buzz around Ben Simmons, who was making his Nets debut. The former ROTY hadn’t played in over a year, embroiled in several controversies and injuries.

The Aussie native’s first points came off a dunk in transition via an assist from Kyrie Irving. An interesting point to note here is Simmons’ comeback game was against his former team Sixers, with whom he has an ugly past.

Returning to the hardwood for the first time since the 2021 playoffs, Simmons put up the following stats playing 19-minutes, which included some impressive moments, dishing out dimes, and running the offense for the team.

There was no doubt about the immense scrutiny surrounding the former Sixers guard, with NBA Twitter having the following reactions.

NBA Twitter reacts to Ben Simmons making his return to the hardwood.

The last NBA calendar year had Simmons make more noise with his off-court controversies, forcing his way out of Philadelphia. While he would ultimately get his way, the 6ft 11′ guard wouldn’t play a single game last season, citing mental health issues followed by a back injury.

With everyone running out of patience, it wasn’t surprising to see the buzz around the former LSU player, who returned to the hardwood after 470-days.

Unfortunately, Simmons’ free throw woes continued to haunt him, with Nets fans even booing him as he went 0-2 from the foul line.

It was a sight to behold for Nets fans finally seeing their Big 3 together on the court. While only time will tell if Simmons returns to his All-Star status, he sure did make an impact against the Sixers.

Arjun Julka

