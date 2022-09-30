“To Be Dragged Through the Mud Like This”: Jamie Foxx Furiously Called Out Stephen A Smith for Disrespecting Ben Simmons

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx called out Stephen A Smith for his atrocious remarks on Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons.

Ben Simmons gained notoriety last season after his refusal to continue with the Philadelphia 76ers. The move raised questions over NBA players’ ability to demand a trade.

Infamy soon followed Simmons. Sixers, in their search to find an appropriate trade agreed to the Australian’s demands.

However, his refusal to attend practices or games resulted in hefty fines. After months of stale mate, Sixers finally found a suitable trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Simmons and Seth Curry were sent to Brooklyn and Philadelphia received James Harden in return. But Simmons’ woes continued even in Brooklyn.

The 6’11” guard couldn’t emerge from his back injury in time and the Nets were knocked out in the first round itself.

The media ripped Ben over his 2021-22 season. He was unable to find any comfort or support in the press. Jamie Foxx, though, recently lashed out at Stephen A Smith for his comments on Simmons.

Jamie Foxx wasn’t too impressed with Stephen A’s comments on Ben Simmons

Smith is no stranger to controversy. He has been involved in several feuds with high-level athletes. But the TV personality especially goes after NBA superstars.

Smith on First Take: “Ben Simmons might also be the weakest, most pathetic excuse for a professional athlete we’ve ever seen in not just American history but the history of sport.”

Stephen A declares Ben Simmons the most selfish athlete in the history of sports. pic.twitter.com/TRDR88sTym — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) April 25, 2022

Having recently called out the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Jamie had to respond. He explicitly called out Smith’s harsh words and asked him to stop.

Foxx: “That is completely unfair. Ben Simmons has a family. This man has people that love him and this man just plays basketball but to be dragged through the mud like this is unfair…” He continued, “And why is it you only go at basketball players … you [are] completely mute when it comes to the Tom Bradys [and] the Aaron Rodgers of the world … You get where I’m going … stop it, bruh, it’s out of bounds.”

When Stephen A Smith found out about the Django Unchained actor’s reaction, he came out with his own explanation.

Stephen A: “I’m only supposed to be complementary? I’m calling out a Kyrie [Irving] and a Ben Simmons because of their impact and effect on the black athlete. When you go to the collective bargaining table, and [the owners] use them as an example to try to minimize their contribution to players, that’s about those players. That’s about the black athlete.” He continued, “If I sit there and take a position on Colin Kaepernick, because I’m talking about how you didn’t strategize appropriately, I’m saying that I wish you had. I wish that you had embraced the support that everyone threw out there on your behalf when you were being blackballed, unfairly, by the NFL.”

Jamie Foxx Calls Stephen A. Smith’s Harsh Criticism of Ben Simmons ‘Completely Unfair’ https://t.co/91SoNPoqoj — People (@people) April 26, 2022

This isn’t the last time Stephen A feuds with a player or celebrity. His character dictates conflicts. He thrives on it. Over the years, the First Take host has gained immense popularity with his opinions.

Do you think Stephen A Smith takes it too far sometimes?

