“Ben Simmons had 3 points in his last 2 4th Quarters, James Harden has 0!”: NBA Twitter calls out Sixers for blowing the trade as Heat knock them out in 6 Games

NBA Twitter comes after the Sixers as James Harden went scoreless in his last 2 4th quarters, re-evaluate Ben Simmons trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have been knocked out of the 2022 Playoffs. The Miami Heat came on the road and sealed the series. Jimmy Butler went off for a game-high 32 points, as he led the Heat to their 2nd Conference Finals in 3 years.

Joel Embiid, despite his injury, tried to lead the Sixers. He scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, but couldn’t get the job done. The Sixers fell short 90-99. James Harden just had 14 points for the game, on 4/9 shooting. He attempted just one shot in the 4th quarter, missing the same. This marked the 2nd consecutive 4th quarter where the Beard went scoreless.

People started drawing comparisons to Ben Simmons, who also was reluctant to shoot when needed. However, Simmons at least had 3 points, whereas the 2018 MVP has 0.

James Harden has 0 points in his last two 4th quarters. Ben Simmons had 3 points in his last two 4th quarters with the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/HrUNtzLowQ — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 13, 2022

Also Read: “DON’T EVER mention James Harden as a scorer in the same sentence with Michael Jordan again!”: NBA Twitter mocks the Beard as Heat knock out Sixers

NBA Twitter trolls the Sixers for thinking James Harden would cure their Ben Simmons woes

James Harden is often considered one of the great offensive talents in the NBA. However, ever since his trade to the Nets, he looks like he’s actively tried to shut down his scoring. People hoped things would be better with the Sixers, which unfortunately for them, didn’t happen.

In the 12 playoff games with the Sixers, James scored 20 or more just 5 times. This did not sit right with NBA Twitter, who decided to go after the Beard.

Ben Simmons and James Harden attempting the same number of second half shots in Philly’s last two elimination games was the only way this could have ended. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 13, 2022

James Harden typically no-showed in the second half of this closeout game. Now he’s mostly just another Jim Harden. Ben Simmons eventually will make this trade look so phoolish for Philly. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 13, 2022

James Harden in the 3rd quarter: 12 minutes

0-1 FG This is literally Ben Simmons all over again for the Sixers… — Guru (@DrGuru_) May 13, 2022

Trading Ben Simmons for James Harden because you wanted someone who would actually shoot the ball just for him to attempt 8 shots in a must win game is the most unfortunate thing I’ve seen for Sixers Fans. I’d be so sick. At least Ben rebounded and Played Defense man 😭. — HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) May 13, 2022

Also Read: “Get Doc AWAY from James Harden, get him to Lebron James who’d actually compete”: Kendricks Perkins wishes his former coach to be fired to get him off his misery

The future remains uncertain for James and the Sixers. We’ll have to see whether Daryl Morey still counts on Harden, or does he do what’s best for Joel Embiid.