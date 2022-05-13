“Get Doc AWAY from James Harden, get him to Lebron James who’d actually compete”: Kendricks Perkins wishes his former coach to be fired to get him off his misery

James Harden goes through another post-season failure, so does Doc Rivers and it’s going to be a big question in the offseason as to who’s going to come under the hammer.

James Harden has once again given life-size proof of his non-trustworthy choke job in the playoffs. Brought in by his former GM with the Houston Rockets and current President of basketball operations in Philly, Harden looked like the man who’d help Joel Embiid to get his first title or a Finals appearance at the very least.

The chain reaction that started when Jimmy Butler was sent packing after his far better performance as a primary ball-handler over Ben Simmons in the 2019 Playoffs, had the Beard land in Philly in exchange for Simmons with the Nets in the mid-season trade.

And while Butler has kept proving his post-season brilliance by leading the Heat in two of his first three seasons, Harden’s dip in form in yet another postseason has led to another utter disappointment for a title-contending Doc Rivers’ team.

James Harden has 0 points in his last two 4th quarters. Ben Simmons had 3 points in his last two 4th quarters with the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/HrUNtzLowQ — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 13, 2022

James Harden and Doc Rivers keep on building their unwanted resume and Kendrick Perkins believes it’s time for the latter to move on

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers is another person who’d be responsible for a post-season blunder for another one of his title-contending teams. Much like The Beard, it has proven to be a pattern for the former Clippers coach to fail in the postseason.

His last successful post-season came in 2010 with the Celtics where he faced and lose to Kobe Bryant’s Lakers in the Finals, having defeated them in the 2008 NBA Finals with his C’s team to win his only title. However, two seasons following that, Rivers lead Boston to the Conference Finals which would be his last trip past the Conference Semi-finals.

Kendrick Perkins who played a role in Doc’s success with the Celtics believes his time in Philly is up, and he should look towards coaching a better and fitter veteran in 37-year-old LeBron James than the 32-year-old in Philly.

I hope Doc do get fired!!! He need to be in LA with that Lakers at least he knows the Point/Foward Lebron James is going to be in shape and actually compete. Get him AWAY from Harden please. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 13, 2022

If Rivers does land a big job with a contender, it might well be his last opportunity to prove himself not to be a choker in big games, and who better than to partner up with one of the greatest performers with the basketball. And if he fails again, it’ll be on the 38-year-old King.

