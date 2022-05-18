Basketball

“Ben Simmons had a $10,000 regret on his hands”: When the Nets star went crazy with his money and bought two Savannah cats

Ben Simmons
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Charles Barkley lost $30 million to gambling": Former Suns' legends' refusal to stop gambling cost him millions of dollars in his career
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Ben Simmons
“Ben Simmons had a $10,000 regret on his hands”: When the Nets star went crazy with his money and bought two Savannah cats

Ben Simmons once made a crazy purchase with his NBA paycheck that, unsurprisingly, left him…