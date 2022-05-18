“Stephen Curry bought an $8 Million condo to avoid getting stuck in traffic for 20 minutes!”: Warriors’ star got the Four Seasons’ 30th Floor residence to avoid commute to Chase Center

Warriors’ Stephen Curry bought a condo in Four Seasons Residences to avoid traffic on his way to practice at Chase Center

In today’s day and age, the toughest challenge each and every one of us faces is to get good accommodations near the workplace. More often than not, places close to the office are out of our budget, and the ones we can afford are far away from the workplace.

Getting to the office and going back home is often more stressful and tiring than the work itself. Sadly, most of us cannot do anything about the same. However, if your name is Stephen Curry, you sure can. In the summer of 2019, the Warriors bid adieu to Oakland and Oracle Arena, as they moved to their shiny new arena, Chase Center in San Francisco.

When the Warriors moved across the bridge, so did Stephen Curry. He bought a $31 Million home in Atherton, which was a record purchase in the Bay Area at that time. However, commuting from his mansion to the Chase Center was proving to be a hassle.

Stephen Curry bought an $8 Million condo close to Chase Center to avoid traffic

In the summer of 2017, Steph became the first player in NBA history to sign a $200+ million contract. After his 4-year, $44 million contract, he signed a 5-year, $201.15 million contract with the Warriors. With this, Steph now was being paid for his skills properly.

In 2019, when the Warriors shifted to the Chase Center, Steph was having trouble commuting to the new arena from his Atherton home. He was constantly getting late by 20-25 minutes. When people like us get late, we usually just start our day some 30 minutes earlier than usual. However, since he’s Stephen Curry, he decided to just get a new place near Chase Center to avoid the daily traffic.

Steph went out and shelled $8 million to buy the 30th Floor condo at the Four Seasons Residence. The condo is just 5 minutes away from Chase Center and allows Steph to rest before and after the games.

Warriors star Steph Curry reportedly buying $8M condo near Chase Center https://t.co/U1z9CPVHDN pic.twitter.com/wZuLquDA0B — KTVU (@KTVU) January 22, 2020

An added advantage is that Ayesha Curry‘s restaurant, International Smoke is just a block away.

I guess when you make the kind of money Steph does, you can really eliminate all the things that can distract you from your art.