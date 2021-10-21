“Kevin Garnett was doing things before his time”: Kendrick Perkins snubs Charles Barkley, Dirk Nowitzki and Tim Duncan to name the Celtics legend as the “most skilled” PF of all time      

During the NBA’s 2nd day of listing the 75 greatest players in league history, Kendrick Perkins terms Kevin Garnett as the “most skilled” Power Forward of all time.

Kevin Garnett is one of the toughest basketball players of modern basketball. Over the course of his two-decade-long career, Garnett was a force to reckon with down in the post. Not only did Kevin have an insanely deep offensive arsenal, but he was also one tough player on the defensive end of the floor.

KG played tough basketball and had grit which was unparalleled. The fact that he never was shy to face any type of competition, is what set him apart from his opponents. Skipping college and entering the league as a young 18-year-old, The Big Ticket took no time to make an impact on the floor.

Throughout his 21-year career, Garnett built one of the most decorated resumes ever. The Big Ticket has 15 All-Star appearances, 9 All-NBA team selections, 12 All-Defensive selections, 4-time Rebounding champ, DPOY, MVP, an NBA championship and was even enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-Of-Fame a couple of months back.

“Kevin Garnett is the most skilled power forward of all time”: Kendrick Perkins

Yesterday, the league announced the second set of 25 players to make it into the NBA’s top 75 greatest players of all time. Apart from superstars like Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan and many others, KG too made the prestigious list.

And right when Garnett’s name was announced in the distinguished list, Perk appreciated Kevin’s inclusion and had some huge praises for the Celtics legend.

“Listen, let me tell you something. KG is the most skilled power forward of all time. Yeah, I said it. He was doing things before his time.”

Sure, KG is one of the best and most influential players to have played in the league. However, Dirk Nowitzki, Charles Barkley, Tim Duncan and many others are well in the competition for that title.