“Ben Simmons is paying $10 million is fines!?”: Daryl Morey and Philadelphia 76ers front office drive their disgruntled point guard’s fines this season over the much-vaunted figure

Philadelphia 76ers are imposing hefty fines on Ben Simmons for missing games this season. The 3x all-star is paying to the tune of $10 million so far.

Joel Embiid and co defeated the #1 seeded Brooklyn Nets last night without Ben Simmons. Although their position in the east is not as good as last season, they are slowly climbing up the ladder.

Their all-star PG is yet to play a game with them after the disastrous playoff performance against Atlanta Hawks last season. He is refusing to cooperate with the team and is stating mental health issues to sit out.

Sixers were in a pretty good position earlier this season, however, when Joel Embiid tested positive for Covid they fell below the 0.500 mark. With Embiid back on their roster healthy, the Sixers are looking more like title contenders each passing day. Especially after beating MVP front-runner Kevin Durant on road.

Philadelphia 76ers are unable to find the right trade to get rid of Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is nowhere close to a return with the Sixers. After Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers indirectly blamed him for the loss to the Hawks, he cut off all ties with the team. He made his intentions to not return very clear during the offseason.

Philadelphia 76ers gave him enough time to adjust but as a last resort started fining him for each missed game. They blamed him for the loss last season and at the same time put too much value on him. The Sixers are expecting a lot in return for someone who hasn’t improved since his rookie season.

Ben Simmons has officially surpassed $10 million in fines from the #sixers this season. — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) December 31, 2021

Sixers started fining him in November, and with a quarter of the season done, he is looking at a sum of $10 million. As long as the front office fails to reach agreeable terms for trade they will continue to fine him unless Simmons decides to suit up.

In his absence, Tyrese Maxey has been starting in his place. His numbers are almost twice when compared to his rookie season, something Ben couldn’t do. Although his defense and playmaking are not as refined as the 3x all-star, there is a lot of scope for improvement for the second-year player.

