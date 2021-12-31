“Of course, I’m gonna dap Evan Mobley up, I just saw the closest thing to George Gervin in the flesh!”: Kyle Kuzma praises the Cavs rookie for his jaw-dropping up-and-under finish vs the Wizards

During the 1st quarter of the Cavaliers-Wizards clash, Evan Mobley broke out an incredible up-and-under move, leaving fans, teammates, and even opponents stunned.

Yesterday night, Bradley Beal and his Washington Wizards hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Capital One Arena. Playing their first game without Ricky Rubio, who was recently diagnosed with a season-ending ACL tear, and guards Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, the Cavaliers were massively shorthanded.

Despite the several players out with injuries, Kevin Love and co. did manage to give a respectable fight to the Wizards. But a contest that witnessed 8 lead changes and 7 ties, ended with Wes Unseld Jr’s. boys grabbing a much-needed 110-93 win.

With the team’s primary scorers sidelined with gruesome injuries, rookie Evan Mobley stepped up and had a pretty huge night. The #3 pick of this year’s draft class finished the game with 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks. The former USC Trojan even went viral on social media for one of his flashy plays.

Kyle Kuzma lauds Evan Mobley for his “George Gervin” like up-and-under finish

Midway into the 1st quarter, Mobley displayed his athleticism and had a beautiful up-and-under play. Leaving the whole arena in awe, Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma paid his respects to Evan by giving him a clap.

Here, have a look at the play.

Evan Mobley up and under 🔥 What a move by the rookie pic.twitter.com/UouM1grq8N — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2021

Kuz even went to his Twitter and further praised the 7-footer rookie for his “George Gervin-like” highlight play. The former Lakers forward wrote:

“You damn right I’m going to dap him up. I just saw the closest thing to George Gervin in the flesh!!!”

You damn right I’m going to dap him up. I just saw the closest thing to George Gervin in the flesh!!! https://t.co/zGQvTH4Lo2 — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 31, 2021

Evan Mobley has been a huge reason for the Cavs’ successes this year. Averaging 14.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game, the big man is currently 3rd in the recent Rookie Ladder. And now that the team is riddled with injuries, the organization will require Mobley to increase his production.