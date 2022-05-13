“Ben Simmons is so petty, liking an old tweet about the Sixers winning the James Harden trade”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Nets star continues to troll Joel Embiid and co.

As Philly gets knocked out of the playoffs, Ben Simmons liked an old tweet about the Philadelphia 76ers winning the James Harden trade.

With Jimmy Butler putting up 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists in a 99-90 Game 6 win, the Miami Heat have successfully managed to knock the Philadelphia 76ers out of the playoffs, winning the series 4-2.

Peace out, Philly ✌️ On to the Eastern Conference Finals! pic.twitter.com/Spl099Yuaq — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 13, 2022

With Joel Embiid and co. getting eliminated from the postseason, Ben Simmons couldn’t be any happier.

After the conclusion of the series, the Australian star was petty enough to like an old tweet that stated how the Sixers won the Harden-Simmons trade.

NBA Twitter reacts as Ben Simmons continues to troll the Sixers after their loss to the Heat

As soon as Simmons liked the 4-day-old tweet, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Ben after seeing the Sixers eliminated pic.twitter.com/QUfkvPfrFq — kalid 🍇 (@kingkaIid) May 13, 2022

Why is Simmons acting like he didn’t finesse his team and not play a single game this year — Za Mörant (@i0vemark0) May 13, 2022

The Harden-Simmons trade was a rare lose-lose situation for both teams lol — Hot Takes (@HotTakes12345) May 13, 2022

Some days I dislike Simmons some days I love him lmao https://t.co/YbbL6QfedP — Mike Lewis (@BlastaMike_) May 13, 2022

