“Ben Simmons is the only player that can ruin a team before even playing a game”: NBA Twitter roasts the $177M former Sixers guard post his recent IG story

Post reports of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving demanding a trade, Nets guard Ben Simmons posts an Instagram story captioned “Feeling Incredible.”

It’s a sad day for Nets fans, who feel cheated as reports of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving demanding a trade create a storm in the NBA circles. The duo had arrived in Brooklyn to build a culture and win multiple championships. However, the semi-finals remained their ceiling in 3 seasons with the team.

Irving’s anti-vaccination controversy brought the Nets down to their knees. The organization not only lost former MVP James Harden but agreed to have Irving on a part-time basis, which was a first of a kind in the NBA. Despite falling prey to all demands, the Nets suffered a 4-0 first-round sweep at the hands of the Celtics. Durant and Irving accounted for some of their career-worst performances.

Earlier this year, the Nets acquired the controversial Ben Simmons, who forced himself out of Philly, refusing to play a single game for the Sixers in the 2021-22 season. Though the former ROTY got his way, he is yet to make his debut for the Nets.

Amid all the Durant-Irving trade speculations, Simmons recently posted an IG story captioned “Feeling Incredible,” sending NBA Twitter into a tizzy.

NBA Twitter reacts to Ben Simmons’ recent Instagram story.

The Nets organization finds itself in a state of disarray. It’s a sad state of affairs for owner Joe Tsai and GM Sean Marks, having adhered to all the demands of Durant and Irving. There is a state of uncertainty amongst the Nets fans with regards to Simmons as well.

The three-time All-Star had signed a 5-year $177M deal with the Sixers during the 2020-21 season. Unfortunately, things went south post the 2021 playoffs, with Simmons forcing his way into Brooklyn. Nevertheless, he didn’t play a single game during the 2021-22 season.

While he did lose a lump sum, his mental health and back issues were termed legitimate guidelines for missing time, still earning him an amount. The 25-year-old has over $100M to be paid to him in the next 3-seasons.

The former Sixers guard could once again pull off the stunt of forcing himself out as KD and Kai plan to depart. Surprisingly, his recent IG story suggested something else.

“Feeling incredible” Ben Simmons posted this on his IG story a couple hours ago 😬 pic.twitter.com/i4iHX7n2sM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2022

Ben Simmons on his Instagram story: “Feeling incredible.” He’s in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/gyfiqoJ6F3 — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) June 30, 2022

Ben Simmons the only player that can ruin a team before even playing a game. Generational talent. — 🪦🦇 (@DEADMAN_pt3) June 30, 2022

Does anyone feel bad for Ben Simmons? — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) June 30, 2022

ben simmons on the nets pic.twitter.com/ZyiISaaetw — buckets (@buckets) June 30, 2022

If Ben Simmons is the only piece that the Brooklyn Nets are left with after both Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant leave, I will laugh for so long that I’ll either need to be hospitalized or checked into some sort of facility — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) June 25, 2022

Ben Simmons right now pic.twitter.com/LQhmzPThff — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 30, 2022

As the Nets front office tries to collect some pieces in exchange for KD and Irving, Simmons’ controversial past remain a cause of concern.

