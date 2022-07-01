Basketball

“Ben Simmons is the only player that can ruin a team before even playing a game”: NBA Twitter roasts the $177M former Sixers guard post his recent IG story

"Ben Simmons is the only player that can ruin a team before even playing a game": NBA Twitter roasts the $177M former Sixers guard post his recent IG story
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Who is this white boy?”: When Kobe Bryant was in awe with Manu Ginobili during their first-ever meeting
Next Article
“Paolo Banchero, if Kevin Durant is in an Orlando uniform, you’ll be in a Brooklyn uniform”: Richard Jefferson trolls the rookie for posting a photoshopped picture of KD in Magic colors  
NBA Latest Post
“Paolo Banchero, if Kevin Durant is in an Orlando uniform, you’ll be in a Brooklyn uniform”: Richard Jefferson trolls the rookie for posting a photoshopped picture of KD in Magic colors  
“Paolo Banchero, if Kevin Durant is in an Orlando uniform, you’ll be in a Brooklyn uniform”: Richard Jefferson trolls the rookie for posting a photoshopped picture of KD in Magic colors  

Moments after Kevin Durant asked for a trade from the nets, Paolo Banchero posted a…