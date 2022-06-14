“Ben Simmons walks the red carpet with Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai”: Brooklyn Nets sends a strong message at premiere of WNBA film Unfinished Business

Ben Simmons walks the red carpet with Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai at the TriBeCa film festival, with Steve Nash and Sean Marks present at the event.

Despite having not played a single game since his debacle in the 2021 playoffs, Ben Simmons never seizes to make headlines. The former ROTY had an ugly fallout with former team Sixers, with both parties hitting a deadlock as Simmons forced himself out of Philadelphia.

Fortunately, Daryl Morey and co would arrive at a deal with the Brooklyn Nets a few days from the trade deadline. In a blockbuster trade, the Sixers received former MVP James Harden in exchange for Simmons to the Nets. Nonetheless, Simmons is yet to don the Nets uniform on the hardwood.

Post his arrival in Brooklyn, Simmons was yet to obtain clearance on the grounds of his mental health, followed by the three-time All-Star undergoing back surgery, having suffered a herniated disc. Simmons faced severe backlash for this from fans, critics, and so-called analysts.

As the Nets prepare for the upcoming season after suffering an embarrassing first-round sweep at the hands of the Celtics, Simmons was spotted walking the red carpet with Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai for the premiere of the WNBA film Unfinished Business.

The Brooklyn Nets send a strong message at the TriBeCa film festival.

Amid rumors of the Nets front office being livid at Simmons, Mrs. Wu Tsai, GM Sean Marks, and head coach Steve Nash posed with Simmons at a recent red carpet appearance. By the looks of it, Simmons and the Nets management wanted to demonstrate a sign of unity.

Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai and Ben Simmons are at the premiere of “Unfinished Business” at @Tribeca pic.twitter.com/HSyXF4KqcD — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) June 13, 2022

A wild Ben Simmons has emerged, along with Clara Wu Tsai at Tribeca Festival pic.twitter.com/Gmllsb5hkj — Shlomo Sprung (@SprungOnSports) June 13, 2022

Sean Marks, Clara Wu Tsai, Ben Simmons, and Steve Nash are all in @Tribeca for the @nyliberty “Unfinished Business” premiere pic.twitter.com/g447RA5cWL — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) June 13, 2022

Steve Nash and Ben Simmons are here at the @WNBAFilm premiere at TriBeCa Film festival. pic.twitter.com/OYZP7emvaa — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) June 13, 2022

The easiest moves for the Nets this offseason are adding a healthy Ben Simmons and Joe Harris. https://t.co/4q770sBc5Q — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 14, 2022

The upcoming 2022-23 season will serve as a litmus test for Steve Nash and his men, as pressure continues not only to mount on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving but on Simmons too. No matter how many controversies or injuries, KD and co need to get the job done.

The addition of Simmons works perfectly for the Nets, who were short on the defensive end of schemes.