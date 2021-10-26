“Ben Simmons must have been an a**hоle for Doc Rivers to kick him out because Doc is one of the coolest coaches”: Paul Pierce destroys the Sixers’ star, remembers his own playing days under the veteran coach

Former NBA Champion Paul Pierce joins the list of people bashing Ben Simmons, comments on him getting booted by Doc Rivers

It’s been more than a week since Ben Simmons returned to Philadelphia. After being a no-show for months, even after requests from the management and players. The week started badly for him after coming back. He was arrogant and dismissive in practice. As a result, Doc Rivers kicked him out and suspended him for a game.

Simmons was suspended for the home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. He then refused to do an individual workout when the rest of the team had an off day.

Ben then spoke with his teammates and coaches. He explained that he is not in the right space to fully return. He added that he’s not mentally ready to play basketball at this time. Multiple teammates then came out in support of Simmons over the following days.

But media and ex-players still think the Sixers guard is not at the right. And clearly, he is not.

Paul Pierce thinks Ben Simmons must be an “a**hole” to wear off Doc Rivers

Paul Pierce played under Doc Rivers for 9 years in the Boston Celtics uniform. He thinks that Ben Simmons must have done something terrible for Doc to throw him out of a practice session. While we have seen Doc getting mad over courtside a lot of times, it is a fact around the league that the guy is a gem of a person and has a hard-to dislike personality.

“If Doc kicks you out of practice, that’s bad because I ain’t never seen that. I think I saw Doc kick a player out maybe once? Doc ain’t going to kick you out for nothing. You really have to be an a**hоle for Doc to kick you out because Doc is one of the coolest coaches.” Paul said.

Celtics legend @PaulPierce34 joins Cedric Maxwell in this 1-on-1 about Pierce’s time in Boston, his Hall of Fame induction, and being named one of the NBA’s greatest 75 players of all time https://t.co/FdkLd36Dcu — Cedric Maxwell (@cedricmaxwell81) October 25, 2021

There must be some unacceptable behavior from the 25-year old that propelled Doc to throw him out of the practice. As soon as his ban was lifted, the 6’11 point guard didn’t waste any time in asking for more time to get better mentally. He got approval from Daryl Morey, the Sixers’ president of basketball.

The Philadelphia 76ers have started life decently without their All-Star guard, winning 2 out of their 3 starting games. It solely depends on Simmons when he wants to get back on the court and play basketball again.