Is DeMar DeRozan Playing Tonight vs the Nets? Bulls Release Injury Report Ahead of Road Game

DeMar DeRozan has been a reckoning force for the Chicago Bulls this season. He recently became just the 50th player in NBA history to hit 20,000 points. He will be looking to continue his fine form and look to notch up the 4th win of the season.

DEMARVELOUS 📈@DeMar_DeRozan becomes the 50th player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xZpmu9B1j4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2022

The Bulls have been in good form but have often lacked the edge required to win off games. They have beaten teams like the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. At the same time, they have also lost to the Spurs and the Pacers.

DeRozan has had a good start, he is averaging nearly 26 points per game and will likely continue doing so. But will he play against the Nets and what of the other players?

Will DeMar DeRozan play tonight? Chicago Bulls release an injury report

As per the latest injury report from the Chicago Bulls, DeMar will play in the game against the Nets. However, he will be without the support of Zach LaVine and Coby White. There is still no timeline for Lonzo Ball’s return from injury.

Bulls Injury Report: Lonzo Ball; Out (knee). Andre Drummond: Out ( shoulder ). Zach LaVine: Questionable ( left knee management). Coby White: Questionable: (left quad contusion) Ayo Dosunmu: Questionable: (thoracic contusion). @chicagobulls -Nets Tues. 6:15CT pre.@670TheScore — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) October 31, 2022

