HomeSearch

Is DeMar DeRozan Playing Tonight vs the Nets? Bulls Release Injury Report Ahead of Road Game

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Tue Nov 01 2022

Is DeMar DeRozan Playing Tonight vs the Nets? Bulls Release Injury Report Ahead of Road Game

Oct 29, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) walks into the building before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan has been a reckoning force for the Chicago Bulls this season. He recently became just the 50th player in NBA history to hit 20,000 points. He will be looking to continue his fine form and look to notch up the 4th win of the season.

The Bulls have been in good form but have often lacked the edge required to win off games. They have beaten teams like the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. At the same time, they have also lost to the Spurs and the Pacers.

DeRozan has had a good start, he is averaging nearly 26 points per game and will likely continue doing so. But will he play against the Nets and what of the other players?

Also read: DeMar DeRozan Emulates Michael Jordan While Schooling his “Son” in the Season Opener for Chicago Bulls

Will DeMar DeRozan play tonight? Chicago Bulls release an injury report

As per the latest injury report from the Chicago Bulls, DeMar will play in the game against the Nets. However, he will be without the support of Zach LaVine and Coby White. There is still no timeline for Lonzo Ball’s return from injury.

Also read: DeMar DeRozan duped at 25th birthday party by Johnny Depp’s impersonator

 

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam