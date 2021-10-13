“Ben Simmons really out here following Kyrie Irving’s way of life!”: Sources reveal the face-palm worthy reason why there has been a hold up in the 76ers guard’s return

Sources reveal a major update about the Ben Simmons situation which will make every NBA fan facepalm hard

Ben Simmons will be playing in a Philly jersey next season after all. Guess the 76ers won this one.

After avoiding the franchise as if they were the Coronavirus, the point guard has finally returned to his team. For now, at least.

Of course, as soon as he came in, he was put through the health and safety protocols routine by the NBA. And since this happened, there was really no news on the matter, making some in the NBA community think there may have been a hiccup of sorts.

Well, the good news is, we do now have an update on the matter. But the bad news is, that Coronavirus metaphor we just delivered, is going to feel very, very ironic.

Also Read: Russell Westbrook hilariously roasts himself while talking about the new rule changes introduced by the NBA

Ben Simmons has been held up by health and safety protocols since he has yet to be vaccinated

And there you have it.

Joining fellow point guard Kyrie Irving, Simmons is now officially one of the only players in the NBA to not be vaccinated.

As I speculated on the pod with @DannyLeroux today, it appears based on reporting by @ramonashelburne that the delay in Ben Simmons passing health & safety protocols is due to not being vaccinated. — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) October 13, 2021

Now, the good news here is, there have been no real reports saying that the man is against getting vaccinated (unlike a certain genius from Brooklyn). However, since there have been no real words on the matter, we can’t really say if he has no problem with it either.

We just hope, that for the 76ers’ sake, the player does decide to get vaccinated. Otherwise, we could see another Kyrie-esque fiasco ahead of the upcoming regular season.

Either way though, frankly, we can’t wait to see what happens next

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony comes up with an absolutely hilarious highlight during the Lakers’s preseason game vs the Warriors