“Ben Simmons sells his Moorestown house for $4.55M to Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos”: The 25-year old lists his properties in Philly on sale

Former Sixers guard Ben Simmons looks to get past his history with the city of Philadelphia, looking for a buyer to sell his $3M condo in the City Center area.

Even since his outing in the 2021 playoffs, Ben Simmons has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The former ROTY went leaps and bounds to get himself out of the Sixers, willing to lose millions and even risk his reputation in the trade market.

Despite several attempts by the management, coaches, and former teammates, Simmons remained adamant on his stance of not donning the Sixers uniform. As a consequence of his actions, Simmons became an overnight villain in Philly, with fans leaving no stone unturned to mock him.

Whether it was turning up for practice with a phone or refusing to take part in drills, Simmons used all the tricks in the book. The 25-year-old would finally have his way, just a few hours before the trade deadline, in a deal sending him to the Brooklyn Nets.

According to a recent ESPN report, Simmons is attempting to erase all his memories from Philadelphia, with the latest example being putting up his properties on sale.

Ben Simmons is selling his properties in Philadelphia.

The 6″11′ guard recently sold his house in Moorestown, New Jersey, to Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos. The house, a 10,500-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms on a 1.78-acre lot, is approximately 40 minutes from Philadelphia. The house had been on the market for six months before the sale.

Simmons is currently looking for a buyer to sell his $3M condo located in the City Center area of Philly.

According to ESPN, Simmons bought the house in 2019 for $2.375 million. Castellanos will be buying it for $4.55 million, although Simmons made extensive renovations and additions to it during his time there.

Renovations include a kitchen makeover, a wine cabinet added to the dining room, and a customized recreation space in the walk-out basement. The recreation area includes a theater room, pool table, custom esports gaming area, and a bar and kitchenette.

On the professional front, Simmons is currently recouping from a back injury, having suffered a herniated disc. Nonetheless, he is expected to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for the 2022-23 season.