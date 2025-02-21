Kevin Garnett Resonates with Kevin Durant Getting Emotional About How Basketball Helped Him and His Family

Kevin Durant had an emotional moment on the recently released Netflix documentary series ‘Court of Gold.’ The NBA superstar cried while talking about what basketball means to him. A clip of that has gone viral on social media and recently caught Kevin Garnett’s attention. The NBA legend reacted to the same on KG Certified.

KG stated that he resonated with what Durant had to say and he can understand why the two-time NBA Champion had such an emotional reaction on the matter. The Celtics legend echoed the same sentiment, that the game has done a lot for a lot of players coming from very difficult situations.

Durant talked about his humble beginnings and how people didn’t even talk to each other in his neighborhood. He also touched upon the kind of hatred that the world is filled with. Amidst all the negativity, KD realized that basketball brings people together.

He said, “When people get to laughing and joking for a game of ball, it’s cool to me. It gets me emotional.”

He credited the game for saving his life while wiping off tears. KD’s heartfelt confession was heard and appreciated around the world. And it meant so much more to those who could relate to what he said, KG being one of them.

Garnett added, “Man, the game’s given me a notoriety in which everybody has gotten to see me be creative in a basketball art form. Things I used to like to do in my own private time and things that were recreational to me, actually became a career and a way of life for me.”

It’s more than just a game. An all-new Ticket & The Truth drops tomorrow on the KG Certified YouTube. (🎥: @netflix) pic.twitter.com/vu0X3Ct2TJ — All the Smoke Productions (@allthesmokeprod) February 20, 2025

KG stated that the game of basketball has helped him in more ways than one. He understands, respects, and knows how to communicate with people of all races because of basketball. Garnett labeled himself lucky to have earned so much from this game.

He grew up in Greenville, South Carolina with his mother and stepfather. From a very young age, KG fell in love with the game of basketball. After playing for Mauldin High School and Farragut Career Academy High School, he entered the NBA Draft in 1995 and was the fifth overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There was no looking back after that.