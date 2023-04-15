“Ben Simmons Shot 3s at Montverde, Then Stopped Trying”: Shaquille O’Neal Trolls Nets Star For His Jump Shooting Woes in The NBA on Instagram

Shaquille O’Neal and Ben Simmons are the last two no. 1 overall picks out of LSU. However, one of these picks isn’t quite like the other.

Ben Simmons is a highly talented basketball player who has seen a decline in his performance in recent seasons. There are several factors that have contributed to his decline as an NBA player.

One of the main factors is Simmons’ lack of a reliable jump shot. While he is a superb athlete with excellent ball-handling skills, he has struggled to develop a consistent outside shot.

This has made it easier for opposing teams to defend against him, as they can leave him open on the perimeter and focus on defending his drives to the basket.

Simmons’ struggles with his jump shot have also affected his ability to contribute to the half-court offense. He is most effective in transition, where he can use his speed and athleticism to get to the rim.

However, in the slower-paced half-court game, he has struggled to create his own shot or find open teammates.

Shaquille O’Neal mocks Ben Simmons for not shooting jump shots with an Instagram post

Shaquille O’Neal has been one of the biggest critics of Ben Simmons over the years. Much like Ben, Shaq was a poor free throw shooter. O’Neal, in fact, holds the record for most free throws missed in the playoffs.

Understandably, he has a unique perspective with regard to Simmons’ struggles from the line. Shaq has often beckoned the former Rookie of the Year to stay aggressive. However, his advice seems to have fallen on deaf ears, judging from Simmons’ play over the last 2 years.

With Simmons consigned to the bench with injury troubles and a lack of confidence, O’Neal has been piling the pressure onto Simmons on social media since his meltdown against the Hawks. His latest Instagram story is just another example.

The clip contained plays from Ben’s high school years with Montverde Academy. Simmons seemed to be shooting 3-pointers with a fair amount of confidence in those days, judging from his release and propensity to shoot. However, it was prefaced with the caption:

“It’s hilarious how Ben Simmons shot 3s at Montverde then just stopped trying once he was a lock lottery pick.”

Simmons had a really quick decline in the NBA

Simmons’ decline has also been reflected in his statistics. His scoring and rebounding numbers have decreased in recent seasons, and he has been less effective as a playmaker, with fewer assists and more turnovers.

Simmons’ career high in points came during his 2nd NBA season (16.9 points per game). He also made an All-NBA Third team the following year. However, his 2022-23 numbers of 6.9 points, 6.1 assists, 6.3 rebounds per game showcase a horrible decline.

Simmons did not even bother to look at the rim during his final few games with the Sixers. His offensive confidence seemed to be shot on the same level so far in Brooklyn as well.

Overall, while Ben Simmons remains a talented player, his struggles with his jump shot and lack of aggression on offense have contributed to a decline in his performance as an NBA player.