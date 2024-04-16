“Can We Pet Your Dog?”: Fans Stunned After Arizona Cardinals React To Cute Taylor Swift Photo From Coachella

Reigning Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce and his sensational beau Taylor Swift ate and left no crumbs at Coachella 2024, as youngsters say. Travis, away from the gridiron in the offseason, and Taylor, in her sabbatical from the Eras Tour, were seen attending several music performances and even grooving to the tunes with public displays of affection here and there. Their joyful moments were captured by fans in pictures and videos, which spread the internet like wildfire. However, one adorable snapshot of the pop singer with her four-legged friend hasn’t gained much attention, except apparently from the Arizona Cardinals.

Taylor Swift graced the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, dressed casually in a chic black dress paired with a matching jacket and a baseball cap. To her surprise, Swift was welcomed to the event by an adorable husky, who posed beside Swift on what seemed to be the back of the truck. Her new furry friend couldn’t keep his calm either, probably after meeting the pop sensation for the first time in his life, and looked at the lens with eyes as wide as the full moon.

Interestingly, the cute husky wasn’t only a Taylor Swift fan, as he can be seen donning an Arizona Cardinals jersey, coupled with a chunky chain. The NFL club soon got wind of this and left a comment on that post that read, “Dog be styling.” They reposted the fan page’s post as well, with another caption that said: “Can we pet your dog?”

As soon as the post surfaced online, both Swifties and NFL enthusiasts flocked to the comment section. A few instantly started daydreaming about Kelce moving to Arizona, while others couldn’t help but admire the doggo’s stylish drip. Take a look:

Setting aside the Bird Gang’s manifestation, it can be said with certainty that Taylor and her NFL star boyfriend had a swell time at Coachella.

Taylor Swift Gets a Shoutout From Ice Spice

While Swift wasn’t on the Coachella lineup this year, her friend and rapper, Ice Spice, took the stage and sent her fanbase into a frenzy with a preview of her new song. She also gave a shoutout to Taylor before playing a remix of Swift’s track ‘Karma’. “Shoutout to motherf**king Swift,” yelled Ice Spice. The entire crowd erupted into cheer-mode, while the power couple, all wrapped around each other’s arms, can be seen sharing a gentle kiss.

Taylor and Travis were also spotted grooving to her friend Jack Antonoff, who was performing with his Bleachers band. Moreover, during a performance of Dom Dolla, TnT made another appearance, with Travis stunning everyone by lifting Swift into the air amidst the crowd.