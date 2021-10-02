“Ben Simmons, you can’t skip steps”: LeBron James warned Sixers superstar against making his future as it currently stands

Back in 2017, Lebron James said Ben Simmons had the talent to surpass him but has to work hard and put in the time to be great in the league.

Fast forward 4 years, Simmons is talk of the NBA town, but for all the wrong reasons. Back in 2017, he was a rookie taking and making jump shots. Now, that version of Ben Simmons exists no more.

The 76ers-Hawks playoff series is the biggest example. He was scared to even attempt a dunk because he feared the free-throw line.

Ben Simmons was a highly touted prospect back in 2017. Even LeBron James believed in his potential. The King was quoted saying –

“You have an opportunity, to be better than me. But you can’t skip steps. You have to do the work.”

Ben Simmons greatly appreciated James’ post at the time, saying –

“Part of his greatness is that he wants others to be just as great.”

But did he take the advice to heart in the long run? Doesn’t seem like it.

Many would say that Simmons skipped a very important phase, which of course was working on his jump shot.

Lebron James’ Ex-Teammate volunteers to speak “For LeBron” and advises Ben Simmons

LeBron James hasn’t publicly come out and said anything to 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons regarding his recent troubles. So, his ex-teammate has decided to do so.

Recently appearing on the Dan Patrick show, Lebron’s Cleveland teammate Channing Frye decided to step forward and speak “for LeBron”.

He said that he (and LeBron) would recommend that Simmons switch hands from his right to his left while shooting.

Frye believes that if Simmons learns to shoot with his right hand, it might work as “it’s new” and can be trained fresh. He indicated that it worked for LeBron and could work for Simmons. Frye said –

“I’m just going to speak for him (LeBron). I’d tell him (Simmons) to switch hands.” “LeBron is left-handed and he shoots right-handed but he does things left-handed.”

He goes on to say –

“So, let’s work with the other hand, because then it’s new, it’s fresh and you don’t have the ‘yips.”

Not everyone is the same. What worked for LeBron may or may not work for Ben Simmons. The only thing we know for a fact is that something has to change for Ben Simmons.

That something could be his shooting hand or his mentality or both. We’ll just have to wait and see.

