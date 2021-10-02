“Sixers didn’t pay enough attention to Ben Simmons and his feelings”: Rich Paul reportedly believes Philadelphia’s front office should have prioritized Simmons

Sources say Ben Simmons was simply much too exhausted, mentally, and that his feelings weren’t attended to by the 76ers.

The Ben Simmons debacle down in Philadelphia seems to be getting worse by the day. Merely 3 weeks remaining until opening night and the former DPOY candidate has no intentions whatsoever to show up to Sixers training camp, let alone suit up for a game for the Philadelphia 76ers. As Simmons said, his time in Philly has run its course.

Despite the fact that Ben Simmons could lose upwards of $17 million in total if he were to sit out for Sixers games, it seems like an impossibility at this point to assume he will play for them ever again. As the rift between Ben and Philly grows bigger, reasons as to why he wants to leave are starting to emerge.

At first, it was revealed that Ben Simmons felt as though his time with Joel Embiid as a running mate had reached its pinnacle. Now it seems as though he had some ill feelings towards the way he was used on offense.

Ben Simmons’ reported reasons for not wanting to suit up for the Sixers.

A source has revealed that Rich Paul, Simmons’s agent from KlutchSports, told the Sixers during a meeting that his client was ‘mentally exhausted’. It is also believed that Ben’s feelings were not attended to by the 76ers due to the fact that he was locked in for another 4 years with the team.

A league source said the Timberwolves, Pacers, Cavaliers, Pistons, Raptors and Spurs are still inquiring about Ben Simmons’ availability. Simmons vs. Sixers: An inside look at a messy NBA divorce https://t.co/pF1YNcWHBK via @phillyinquirer — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 2, 2021

Joel Embiid has pointed out that Ben Simmons was catered to quite well during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was given the ball on offense and told to create with shooters like Seth Curry and Danny Green flaring to the corners.

It has also be revealed that the Sixers tried to urge Simmons to reconsider by telling him he would be given more of a Giannis type role when Embiid was off the floor. This unfortunately, is the problem the former Montverde athlete has: he wants to be the absolute focal point of the offense. This cannot happen with Embiid on the team.

Rich Hofman of ‘The Athletic’ said it best: “Individual improvement and overcoming the fear of failure are more important for Ben Simmons than finding a different system.”