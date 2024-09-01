Bernard King Reveals “Most Special Moment” of His Life Was Delivered by Knicks Fans at MSG

Retired Hall of Fame NBA player Bernard King speaks to the media before the game between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

In the early 1980s, Bernard King was among the finest players in the NBA and was revered for his scoring prowess. However, right in the middle of his prime, tragedy struck and the consensus was that the then-Knicks superstar would never be seen again in the league. However, the forward turned tragedy into a tale of tenacity, giving him the best moment of his career and one of the most memorable in NBA history.

Advertisement

On the recent episode of Garden Party, the 67-year-old revealed that after he suffered an ACL tear and leg fracture in March 1985, his career was presumed to be over. However, King believed that he could recover and play again. Defying all odds, he returned to the NBA in April 1987 and was welcomed with a standing ovation at The Garden. Recalling that tumultuous phase of his career, he said,

“I went to bed [the] night [I suffered the injury] and I thought about what’s important to me… My heart’s going to bring me back… I came back for six games, I played awfully…nervous as anything that first game back. You talked about the ovation, it was just simply incredible. Just standing on that floor and to receive the love and reception from the Knicks fans, it’s the most special moment I’ve ever had.”

“To stand there on that floor, and to receive the love and reception from the Knick fans, is the most special moment I ever had.” –– Bernard King on his 1987 comeback pic.twitter.com/Yg6KmqQHTK — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 29, 2024



The ovation for King lasted for over five minutes. His teammates also applauded the forward for redefining what a player could come back from.

King’s career was defined by his comeback

ACL injuries today leave athletes sidelined for months, but most recover fully and resume playing at the same speed they did before suffering it. However, in King’s era, an ACL tear was considered a career-ending injury. It almost guaranteed that the player was not stepping foot on the court again.

When the Knicks star suffered the harrowing injury, doctors advised him that he should prioritize regaining the strength to walk properly rather than planning a return to the league. However, he defined all odds and played five more seasons. He not only returned to the NBA, he even played well enough to earn a Hall of Fame induction in 2013.

While it’s the ultimate honor for every player, it wasn’t the crowning moment of his career. That distinction belongs to his return to the league in 1987. In an interview with USA Today, he said,

“I had the fortitude to work with my therapist five hours a day, six days a week for two straight years, climbing that mountain slowly, not quickly, step by step. And I made it back… That’s what I’m most gratified about when I think about my career.”

King likely would’ve tacked on a few thousand more points on top of the 19,655 he managed during his career had it not been for the ACL tear he suffered in 1985. However, he still managed to carve out a Hall of Fame career and became an example for any demotivated athlete seeking inspiration to mount a comeback.