“Best Baby Basketball Player Ever”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Ex-Wife Shaunie Inadvertently Undermines Shaqir, Shareef, and Me’Arah with Adorable Birthday Post

Shaquille O’Neal shares three children with his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson – Shaqir, Shareef, and Me’Arah. All of these kids have high potential to become the next basketball stars, as they excel in their individual high school and college sports careers. However, seems like mother Shaunie must have undermined her children to give her flowers to her godson, Jacoby Deuce. Deuce is the grandson of NBA legend Gary Payton, from his daughter Racquel Monique. Posting on her Instagram, Shaunie wished the two-year-old Jacoby Deuce on his birthday, with a video of the two-year-old kid playing basketball.

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie Henderson married in 2002, with their bond lasting hardly for five years. In 2009, Shaunie filed a divorce from Shaq citing irreconcilable differences. However, in reality, it had more to do with Shaq admitting to his infidelity and extra-marital affairs during that time. Since their divorce, the couple has taken the responsibility to co-parent their three children together. But it seems like Shaunie might be still bitter about this proposition to this day.

Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie Henderson wished her godson on his birthday with a heartfelt post

Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie made a heartfelt Instagram post on her godson Jacoby Deuce’s second birthday. The post in concern was a clip of Jacoby, who just turned two years old, showing flashes of being a lethal shooter right from his infant stages. Awed by the two-year-old swishing shots, Shaunie reacted by calling her godson the ‘best baby basketball player ever.’

“Oh my god! Yes! You’re so good! Oh my god! It’s the best baby basketball player ever! You are, the best baby basketball player ever! Oh my god! It just keeps getting better.”

Baby Jacoby was definitely swayed by the appreciation and love he was receiving for his basketball skills. The little boy seemed quite excited while adorably interacting with Shaunie and could be seen coming in for high-fives and obediently following her instructions.

Well, does this mean Shaunie has inadvertently undermined her three kids? Shaqir, Shareef, and Me’Arah are all trying to make their mark in basketball, just like their father. All of these three kids are pursuing successful college and high-school careers, hoping to make it to the NBA or the WNBA someday. Well, perhaps Shaunie might not really be undermining her children. But from the looks of her reaction here, it’s evident that she now has a new favorite young basketball star!

Shaunie Henderson once pulled at Shaquille O’Neal with her son Myles’ achievement

Shaunie Henderson is proud of how far Myles has achieved in his professional career. Myles is an acclaimed DJ, who is supported by both his step-father Shaq and mother Shaunie in his endeavor. When Myles earned a deal to feature in a milk commercial, he brought in all of his family, except his step-dad Shaq.

Perhaps, Myles is trying to establish his very own identity beyond the O’Neal surname. Being a proud mom, Shaunie posted the advert’s clip on her Instagram story page, tagging all of her children in that post. Guess she is proud of how Myles has established his own individual identity, without any leverage from his step-dad’s power and influence.