“Myles O’Neal doesn’t need Shaquille O’Neal”: Ex-wife Shaunie Proudly Takes to Instagram to Support Self-made Millionaire Son

Myles O’Neal is not one to shy away from the cameras. He is Shaquille O’Neal’s kid after all. The budding DJ and entrepreneur was always destined for big things. And like his dad, he is starting to appear in adverts. His mother Shaunie is awfully proud!

Mothers are usually proud of their kids and everything they do. And Shaunie Henderson is no different. Of course, she is proud that her son is going places.

So, what exactly is the advert and why do we think this is Myles stepping out of Shaquille O’Neal’s shadow?

Shaunie proudly posts Myles O’Neal on her Instagram

Shaunie’s Instagram story is dedicated to Myles’ latest achievement. Shaq’s middle child is making waves, in the world of dairy products. Or so it seems?

He brought in his whole family barring his dad for the advert. And we think that’s just Myles trying to be himself. And not use the O’Neal last name.

O’Neal’s growing a mustache but one made out of milk

For starters, Myles is mostly self-made. The eclectic middle child has been quite out there. From believing that birds aren’t real (it could have been a stunt) to taking feet videos of his dad, he has been out there.

Quite recently, his DJ career took a big step forward. He opened for Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly at Sports Illustrated’s SuperBowl party.

And now, it’s time to promote milk!

