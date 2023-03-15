“I Would Kill Somebody In My Mind”: Dennis Rodman Once Admitted To Having Murderous Thoughts

Apr 01, 2011; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Dennis Rodman before his jersey is retired at half time of an NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls at The Palace. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman has always been quite the character. The 5x NBA champion, with all the success that he had on NBA hardwood, felt as though there was something missing from his life. Despite his stellar play, it was his off-court ‘shenanigans’ that kept him in the news cycle constantly both during his career and post-retirement.

Rodman has let it be known on several occasions that he doesn’t get joy from playing basketball alone. Hence, his incessant need to be surrounded by women and substances that would lead to his inebriation. ‘The Worm’s’ brain was simply wired different.

A perfect example of this was when he spent well over a weekend’s time in Las Vegas partying and came back to Bulls practice, out-doing every single person’s cardio on the team in his first day back. This of course, was much to Michael Jordan chagrin.

Dennis Rodman admitted to thinking about murder

For what all Dennis Rodman did throughout his career both on and off the court, it’s a given that he’s thought of some incredibly strange things over the years. A day before his Spurs would go on to face off against the Houston Rockets in the 1995 Western Conference Finals, Sports Illustrated caught up with Rodman.

With just how strangely his mind works, it felt like a perfectly apt question to ask Rodman when talking about whether he fantasizes about murder or not. In response, the rebounding savant said:

“Yeah, I’d kill somebody…in my mind. All of a sudden, I lose control of what I’m doing. I’m in a torture chamber, and I’ve got to fight my way out. I definitely come out with a vengeance.”

However, it is Dennis’s answer on who he’s trying to kill that brings this story full circle. In all honesty, it makes sense as to what he’s saying.

Dennis Rodman wanted to kill a part of himself

Dennis Rodman, in this same interview, said that when he talks about ‘fantasizing about murder’, he’s doing so with himself in mind. According to him, he wants to kill the part of himself that tried to be someone else.

“The person I used to be. He tried to be something he wasn’t. He wanted everybody to like him because he was an athlete who had this and had that. He was dead wrong,” said Rodman.

