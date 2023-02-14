“Ballin Bigger Than LeBron James’: How Rihanna’s Stephen Curry Diss May Have Strained Savannah And LBJs Relationship

LeBron James has one of the biggest superfans an athlete could ask for. Grammy award winning artist, Rihanna, has been rocking with ‘King James’ for over a decade now and it doesn’t look like her admiration for him will ever go away.

Her wanting to root for LeBron dates all the way back to his days with the Miami Heat when he would show up to Heat games in the team’s garb and sit courtside. After the Akron native claimed his first ever championship, she would take to her Instagram to post a congratulatory picture of him clutching the Larry O’Brien trophy.

She would then post an incredibly sultry picture down the line of suntan lotion over her midriff while in a bikini with the number ‘23’ written on her with the lotion. To make sure that everybody knew whose attention she was trying to grab, she tagged the man himself on the social media post.

Also read: Stephen A. Smith Gets Hounded by Rihanna Fans for “She Ain’t Beyoncé” Comment, Forced to Apologize

Rihanna’s ‘ballin bigger than LeBron’ caption

Rihanna took her NBA fandom to every single team that LeBron James has been a part of. Was she a Heat fan after LeBron left? Nope. She became a Cleveland Cavaliers fan and supported them for the 4 years that James was in ‘The Land’.

After having lost to the Golden State Warriors in the 2015 NBA Finals, the Cavs came back with a vengeance the very next season and made it back to the Finals. Only problem was that they went down 3-1 to a 73-9 team.

They would however, do the impossible and win the Finals that year in epic fashion, prompting Rihanna to take to her Instagram and post a picture of James and Stephen Curry, saying, “Ballin bigger than LeBron,” essentially dissing the greatest shooter in NBA history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Fast-forward to Super Bowl Sunday this past week and LeBron raved about the musician’s halftime show on Twitter, prompting a litany of memes hitting everybody’s timeline about how Savannah James would feel about it.

Savannah James felt uncomfortable about the situation before

Hollywood Life once reported in 2018 that Savannah James did in fact feel a bit uncomfortable with just how publicly Rihanna expressed her admiration for her husband. LeBron James has never commented on the situation publicly and the camp hasn’t either.

One of the biggest rumors in terms of ‘RiRi’ and James was that the latter flew her out on his private jet to watch the 2015 NBA Finals. This has never been confirmed but if this was the case, Savannah has even more of a reason to feel agitated with it all.

Also read: LeBron James Cheating: Lakers Star’s Admiration Over Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Performance Has NBA Twitter Speculating