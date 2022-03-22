“I’m not f**king with LeBron James for at least 48 hours!!”: Kevin Love and the Lakers superstar have a back-and-forth following the latter’s poster on his Cavaliers teammate

Kevin Love hilariously tells LeBron James he won’t be f**king with him for at least due to the poster he put his former Cavs teammate on.

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally been able to grab themselves a couple victories post All-Star break without LeBron James having to drop 50+ points night in and night out. Well, he did have to put up a 38 point triple double tonight against the team that drafted him in 2003 to get a double-digit but a win is a win.

James showed off his entire offensive arsenal, as he always does, knocking down everything from turnaround fadeaways to dunking the ball with his head darn near above the rim.

The latter part of that is exactly what Kevin Love had to witness firsthand as his former teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James himself, put him on a screensaver (shout out Jusuf Nurkic).

The dunk was most definitely the highlight of the night with the storyline, the dunk itself, and the aftermath being incredibly entertaining.

LeBron James and Kevin Love have a hilarious back-and-forth following the dunk.

Kevin Love putting LeBron James in a headlock following the monstrous poster was well-warranted. The postgame presser saw James say, “To be completely honest, I hate that it had to be him. That’s my guy, that’s my brother. Hope I’m still invited to the wedding. I didn’t mean it K-Love. I love you, I wish I could take those two points back.”

Love hilariously took to Instagram to say that James was in fact not invited to the wedding. Their tweets perfectly summarized both their headspaces following the poster, with Love saying he’s isn’t f**king with James for the next 48 hours and the Lakers superstar asking for his forgiveness.

Safe to say that this back-and-forth banter is exactly what Los Angeles Lakers fans needed at this moment. A highlight with hilarious interactions and having their team win is more than what Lakers fans could ask for at a time like this.