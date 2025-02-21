NBA Play Breakdown – Small: How Warriors Leverage Stephen Curry’s Gravity in Inverted PnR to Get Jimmy Butler an Easy Bucket

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are pioneers of the way basketball is played in the modern NBA. Their emphasis on the three-point shot and movement revolutionized the way teams scheme offensively. As the years have gone by, their style of play hasn’t been as effective due to their personnel.

Advertisement

However, the addition of Jimmy Butler allows the Warriors to diversify their play calls. Head coach Steve Kerr’s implementation of a play called “Small” has greatly benefitted Golden State.

The big concern for the Warriors was finding star-level talent to pair alongside Stephen Curry. General manager Mike Dunleavy was able to do so by acquiring Butler from the Heat. In many instances, it takes time to integrate a player of Butler’s caliber midseason.

That hasn’t been the case as the Warriors are 3-1 and Kerr has already crafted a designated play for Butler. Let’s break down this play.

Golden State unleashed this play in their last victory against the Rockets leading into the All-Star break. In essence, this play is an inverted pick-and-roll. This means the guard is the screener rather than the ball handler. In this action, Kerr uses Curry’s gravity to the Warriors’ advantage.

Bulter brings the ball up as Kerr calls for the Warriors to run the play. Draymond Green is in the left corner closest to Butler, while Curry starts the play near the right corner. Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski are both on the weak side of the court as floor spacers.

Once everyone is in position Curry comes to set a screen for Butler but Jimmy passes to Draymond before the screen is set. Immediately, Curry runs to Green for their patented handoff, while Butler cuts to the basket.

During the frenzied movement, Aaron Holiday and Amen Thompson both follow Curry, while Butler cuts to the basket. As a result, Butler gets a wide-open dunk.

Kerr calling for "Small," their play call for an inverted PnR. Steph comes over to set the screen for Jimmy but Jimmy passes to Draymond before Steph can come over. Steph then runs toward Draymond for a handoff, two go to Steph. Jimmy cuts off of Steph's gravity and he gets the… pic.twitter.com/nczTa61l0G — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) February 14, 2025

This is just one variation of the play but there are many outcomes. In the rare case, the defense overhelps Butler following Curry’s screen, the four-time champion will have a great look at a three.

Another option is if the team is quick on the rotation to close off the paint from Butler, he has the kick out to the corner for an open three. In this situation, the corner three-point shooter would be Podziemski. However, if the defense continues to rotate, Moody would have an open opportunity on the wing.

Warriors are still in the beginning stages of Jimmy’s time in the Bay

The development of plays such as ‘Small’ is a great sign for the Warriors going forward. Golden State currently holds the 10th seed, which is the final Play-In spot. They have 27 games left in the regular season, which gives them ample amount of time to integrate Butler into this roster.

Butler’s play style is unlike what they have catered to in the past. Although he can space out the floor, he isn’t a prolific three-point shooter. On the other hand, he does diversify Golden State’s offense.

He is an exceptional slasher and is one of the best in the league at drawing fouls. Butler ranks 11th in the NBA in trips to the free throw line at 6.9 attempts per game. In his short four-game sample size with the Warriors, he is averaging 10.0 free throw attempts per game, which would be the second-most in the NBA behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Butler also provides the Warriors with a legitimate finishing threat. Curry holds gravity on the three-point line, Butler holds gravity in the paint. This is evident in a play against the Rockets, in which Butler drew in three defenders. He then found a cutting Podziemski who converted on an open floater.

Jimmy butler Gravity pic.twitter.com/tTUvy3o0wo — Chef curry (Parody) (@baby_face_goat) February 14, 2025

The lack of offensive burden on Curry has opened up his offensive game much more. As the Warriors continue to grow their team chemistry, it should be no surprise that Kerr draws more plays involving Butler. The Warriors have yet to see how Butler plays alongside young star Jonathan Kuminga who has been sidelined due to injury.

This is an ideal situation for the six-time All-Star as he grew unhappy with the Heat’s intention to play him in the corner.

So far the Warriors are utilizing Butler as a primary ball handler allowing Curry to roam freely off the ball. Golden State looks to make a run in the second half of the season and Butler will be a big reason for any success they have.