“Stephen Curry really wore shorts to his first date!!”: When Ayesha Curry talked about her first date with the Warriors’ star on Jimmy Kimmel Live

When Ayesha Curry went on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed details about her first date with Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry are dearly beloved. They are great together and have been setting relationship goals for quite some time now. Their relationship is widely viewed as goals, and even artists mention them in their songs, just like Drake did in his recent album.

Also Read: “Why is Blake Griffin going after Kendall Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian?!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets’ star playing a part in Kim’s skit on Saturday Night Live

Ayesha Curry moved to the United States from Canada when she was around 14 years old. The two were in the same church group and became friends there. However, Ayesha moved to Los Angeles soon to pursue her acting career. When Steph was attending Davidson, he got invited to the ESPYs, which took place in LA. It was then, when he asked Ayesha out for their first date, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Ayesha Curry recalls details of her first date with Stephen Curry

Back in 2019, after the devastating Finals against the Raptors, Ayesha Curry was on Jimmy Kimmel Live. There she discussed quite a lot of things, including how Stephen Curry was coping with the devastating Finals loss. She also talked about her restaurant chain, and how President Obama dined there.

While she was there, Ayesha also talked about her first date with Stephen Curry. The first date incidentally happened on the same avenue as the Jimmy Kimmel studios. The Warriors star was in town for the ESPYs and was coming straight from practice. Ayesha Curry picked him up in her ’98 Astro van. Curry showed up wearing 3XL Basketball shorts.

Ayesha revealed the two went to Madam Tussaud’s museum and got two Chai Lattes.

Also Read: “That was Tequila?! I thought that was water!”: When Ayesha Curry made Stephen Curry chug a glass of Tequila on The Ellen Show before the All-Star Game

10 years later, the two were married and had 3 beautiful children. As Jimmy Kimmel said, guess whatever was in the Chai Lattes, worked out.