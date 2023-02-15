“The Only Person Holding Back Ben Simmons Is Ben Simmons!”: Gilbert Arenas Gave His Verdict About What the Nets Star Should Do To Save Himself

Ben Simmons is an enigma wrapped in a riddle. For one, he can be seen shooting 3-pointers very comfortably in workout sessions and practice shootarounds, but when it comes to games, he stands frozen like a deer in headlights. He barely takes any jump shots, making it very easy to defend against him.

One quick look at his shooting stats shows that most of his shots come from 0–3 feet from the basket. The furthest he goes is between 3 and 10 feet because, after that, he just doesn’t shoot. He is a one-trick pony, and the playbook to guard him is quite literal: just don’t let him get to the rim.

Gilbert Arenas thinks Ben Simmons is holding himself back. A whopping 98% of Simon’s shots are all 2-pointers in an era where even Brook Lopez makes 3-pointers. The game is so widely spaced out, but Simmons refuses to adapt to it.

Kobe Bryant pointed it out long ago, and No. 2 Chill Gil is doing it now. Two certified walking buckets say someone needs to learn how to shoot; you learn how to shoot. Knowing Simmons, he won’t.

Why does Ben Simmons hate shooting?

That is a problem that only he can address and answer because he was a pretty decent shooter in college. He was no Stephen Curry, but at least he was no bum. Right now, Simmons is so out of depth, he gets paid superstar wages for role-player delivery.

Yes, he can still defend anyone on the court, from Damian Lillard to Joel Embiid. However, for 33 million dollars, one would expect him to play more like Anthony Davis than Patrick Beverley. There is nobody who could virtually stop him if he shoots—Gilbert Arenas cites Giannis Antetokounmpo as an example.

Over the past couple of seasons, Giannis has become more than just a “run and dunk” man. And that transition has done him wonders because the whole NBA is scratching their heads on how to guard him. He’s the modern-day Shaquille O’Neal in terms of just how dominant he is.

Will we ever see Kendall Jenner’s ex play like a confident man?

Based on his comments, Ben Simmons is a shell of his former self. What transpired between him and Philadelphia is between themselves, but that took a lot of the player’s energy. He has been traumatized since his final year and has only shown flashes of what made him great then.

He was never a star, but rather the Robin to someone else’s Batman. Currently, he’s the only star left in Brooklyn, and his time may be torrid. He will not be a leader but will be looking for someone to step up and fill the Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant-shaped hole left in Brooklyn.

He may never be a confident player again, and the promise will remain unfulfilled.

