UFC Champ Islam Makhachev Points Finger at Manager Ali Abdelaziz for Leaving $50,000+ Worth Car in Helpless Situation

Souvik Roy
Published

February 26, 2022, LAS VEGAS, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 26: Islam Makhachev meets with the press following the win at the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 49 – Makhachev vs Green event on February 26, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV, United States. LAS VEGAS United States – ZUMAp175 20220226_zsa_p175_020 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Islam Makahchev might be the lightweight champion of the world but he is just a really sweet and nice guy; a nice guy who gets into trouble with his manager, Ali Abdelaziz. The duo recently ran into a bit of trouble during a casual outing with Abedelaziz’s Chevrolet Suburban. Makhachev has now revealed exactly what had happened that the police had to show up to help them out.

Makhachev and Ali probably wanted to feel some cool sea breeze. This is why they thought of getting Ali’s $59,200 vehicle off the roads and drove it into the beach. But, neither of them could judge the depth of the loosely packed sand which resulted in the rear tires of the Suburban getting jammed.

But the caption to Makhachev’s post indicated that it was the Dominance MMA head honcho’s idea to get his vehicle on the beach. It read,

“Ali is a trouble maker”

Well, the arrival of the police probably means that they eventually got the car out of the sand.

But a car stuck in the sand is the least of Makhachev’s problems, especially for UFC 302.

It’s quite apparent that the current UFC lightweight king is investing a lot of time into training for the title fight against Dustin Poirier. So naturally, he had predicted the exact way he would defeat the Diamond.

Islam Makhachev predicts how he will defeat Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

You know the Mystic Mac. Now get ready for the Mystic Makhachev. Yes, Makhchev has been playing his cards right and it seems he knows something the rest of us don’t.

In a recent interview with ‘Yahoo Sports’, Makhachev implied that he would finish Poirier via a rear-naked choke or a neck crank after taking control of his rival’s back. The Dagestani said,

“We will start and I will try to take him down. He will try to get me in a guillotine. I will defend the guillotine. I will give him a couple punches. He will give his back, then I will finish.”

McGregor earned the Mystic Mac nickname after getting several such predictions spot on. So, if Islam manages to choke out Poirier at UFC 302, we officially will have been introduced to the legend that is Mystic Makhachev.

 

