“Best Shooter at the Camp”: When Stephen Curry Showered Azzi Fudd With Praise During Final Four Game Against God-Sister Cameron Brink

Stephen Curry and UConn Huskies basketball star Azzi Fudd have worked closely since Fudd attended Curry’s camp in 2021. Fudd is a prolific shooting guard for her team, the Huskies, and has led her side to a championship game as a freshman in the Big East Conference.

Advertisement

Fudd’s association with Curry continues as she signed a multidimensional partnership with his brand, SC30, in 2021. The package of this deal includes a sponsorship deal along with personal mentoring in basketball by the Warriors superstar himself.

That very same year, Curry’s camp also hosted a basketball tournament, wherein he invited top talents, both young men and women, from colleges all around the United States. Among the invited talents were Azzi Fudd from the UConn Huskies and Stephen Curry’s god-sister Cameron Brink from the Stanford Cardinals.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry spoke with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, explaining his experience and assessment of players while hosting this camp. Surprisingly, as per his assessment, Curry regards Azzi Fudd in higher regard as a shooter than his god-sister Cameron Brink. In fact, Fudd’s sharp shooting skills and form reminds Curry much of his fellow Splash brother, Klay Thompson.

Showering praise for the then-college freshman, Curry said,

“She was by far the best shooter in the camp. So, if I was to ever teach like the solid mechanics, kind of like Klay Thompson. There’s something just consistent with her release, her balance, her footwork getting into her shots.” “And she’s a killer. Like you seen her in high school. Even her stepping up at the free-throw line in the lead A-game and knocking down those two free throws. Like, she’s ready for those type of moments and she doesn’t really feel pressure. So, we’ll see how she performs in the Final Four and the rest of her career. But, she’s a sharpshooter to say the least.”

The Final Four 2022 for the UConn Huskies concluded on a positive note as they emerged as the runner-ups in the tournament. Fudd led her team in her freshman year with decent averages of 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

Advertisement

Azzi Fudd’s season this year cuts short with a season-ending injury

Azzi Fudd will unfortunately be missing the rest of the 2023-24 season due to a season-ending injury. The UConn Huskies junior is currently suffering from ACL and meniscal tears in her right knee, as announced by the Huskies this Wednesday. ESPN reports that this injury has tarnished Fudd’s hopes and optimism to start this season strong within a month.

Though there isn’t enough talent to supplement Fudd’s absence, UConn senior Aubrey Griffin and freshman Qadence Samuels might be the perfect choice at this juncture to restructure the team’s lineup. Griffin brings considerable experience to the bench, while Samuels can help the Huskies from the perimeter with her prolific shooting ability from three-point range.

Many basketball experts agree that Fudd’s collegiate career was partially interrupted because of her injuries since high school. While she was playing for her high school, St. Johns, in 2019, Fudd suffered a serious knee injury, tearing her right ACL and MCL.

However, since she could bounce back strong and remain among the best of the Class of 2021, it makes us believe she can recover well from her current injured status easily as well.