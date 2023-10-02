Taking a Break From Their Dancing Session, LeBron James’ 16-Year-Old Son Bryce James and Rapper P Diddy’s Twin Daughters Pose Together

West guard Bronny James (6) poses for a family photo with grandmother Gloria Marie James, mother Savannah James , brother Bryce Maximus James, sister Zhuri Nova James and father LeBron James following the McDonald’s All American Boy’s high school basketball game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James’ younger son, the 16-year-old Bryce James, appears to have inherited a range of his father’s talents. Apart from basketball, Bryce is also evidently a talented dancer, and recently posted an image on Instagram alongside American rapper P Diddy’s twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie James. Dressed up in a dapper black suit, Bryce posed for a picture with the rapper’s two daughters alongside another friend. The image was later shared on Twitter.

The fact that Bryce is LeBron James’ son means that he has a range of high-profile, celebrity friends. He was recently spotted choreographing a dance alongside Scottie Pippen’s daughter Sophia as well. Bryce appears to have a plethora of celebrity friends and the group was seemingly headed for a fun night together.

Bryce James poses with P Diddy’s twin daughters on Instagram

Merely days ago, Bryce had posted the dance video which also featured P DIddy’s daughter. He has in the past posted multiple dancing videos alongside his friends on the social media platform.

Bryce seems to be particularly fond of imitating TikTok trends and appears to be a willing dancer. Now, he was headed to another evening of dancing. Unsurprisingly, both D’Lila and Jessie James also posed for the picture, wearing identical black dresses.

Alongside Bryce and the two girls, another of Bryce’s friends also seemed to accompany them for the evening. LeBron James, who himself is a bit of a dancer, will be rather proud by how closely his two sons have followed him

Apart from inheriting his basketball talent, the two have a range of other hobbies that seem to be straight out of LeBron’s book. Apart from dancing, this includes a love for music, and of course, social media, where both Bryce and his elder brother Bronny are highly active as well.

Bryce took over D’Lila and Jessie James’ livestream recently

Bryce James seems to be especially close to the P Diddy’s twin daughters. The three go to the same school and have spent a lot of time with each other right from childhood.

Back in March 2023, Bryce ended up taking over the two’s livestream. LeBron’s son interfered with the stream by snatching the phone away, claiming that the camera owed him screentime.

D’Lila and Jessi James were hanging out in their school during recess when they ran into Bryce. The exchange suggested that the three are close friends, something which is also evident via their videos on Instagram.