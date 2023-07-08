4 Years After Revealing His $70,000 Walmart Purchase, 7’1 Shaquille O’Neal Revealed His Hoarded 40 Pairs of Jeans

Shaquille O’Neal has made the word ‘Big’ his personal brand over the past two or three decades. His larger than life adventures always provide interesting stories to entertain and intrigue fans. Shaq has proven time and again that his purchases can be massive as well, like his 7’1 frame. While it is common for celebrities to spend thousands of dollars at a time on the finer things in life, Shaq is known to drain an average American’s yearly salary on basic amenities and mundane everyday things. In fact, the Diesel holds the record for the biggest purchase in Walmart history, a staggering $70,000-spend in clothes, appliances and bed sheets. But as it turns out, such escapades are not a one-off thing for Shaq.

Always a foot taller than everybody his age, Shaquille O’Neal had to deal with a lot of trouble finding shoes and clothes his size before his NBA fame. Growing up in a low income household didn’t help either, as he had to customize most of his stuff. Even as a multi-millionaire businessman and a household name in America, Shaq still faces difficulties at times to find things his own size. Therefore, the four-time NBA Champion hates shopping and buys everything in bulk, from shoes to jeans, to avoid going to the store regularly.

Shaquille O’Neal revealed buying 40 pairs of jeans at once

Last year, Shaq appeared on The Jordan Harbinger Show to discuss his basketball career, business dealings, the current NBA scene and a variety of other things. During the show, he addressed his issue with fitting into things because of his size. From cars to clothing, it’s a chore for Shaq to fit himself into most things without ordering custom products.

To avoid the hassle of going shopping every once in a while, which he hates with all his heart, the Diesel always buys things in bulk. Like he did with his $70k bill in Walmart. Four years after Shaq’s revelation of the fascinating Walmart story on The Late Late Show(2018), the big man said during this 2022 episode of The Jordan Harbinger Show, “I will buy in bulk because I don’t like shopping. So like these jeans I have on today, I guarantee I have 40 pairs of each color in my house…I wanna have 200-300 pair of jeans in each house.”

Shaq also revealed that he is a t-shirt, jeans, TOMS-type of guy, and he has to custom order all of these things. In fact, he once famously ordered a thousand pairs of TOMS shoes because the manufacturers refused to make a single pair of size 22 shoes. The NBA legend’s relationship with the brand has been solid ever since.

However, it’s not that Shaq only spends his millions on mundane everyday things. In fact, he recently splashed an estimated amount of $27 million on a private jet, with a Dunkman logo on it. That’s definitely more celebrity-like than buying wholesale goods.