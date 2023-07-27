Coasting On His 350Lb Weight Loss Journey, Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Gets ‘Rude Awakening’ From His Fitness Coach

Shaquille O’Neal is among the biggest men to have ever played in the league. With a height of 7ft 1″, he was a giant walking on the court. During his playing days, O’Neal weighed around 325-400 lbs. Even when Shaq was in the league, he wasn’t really that bothered about his weight. He did what he wanted and dominated the court the next day. His teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant, once said that if Shaq took care of his body, he would be the GOAT of basketball. Fast forward in time, and the 51-year-old has been trying to get in shape, which is not breaking news. However, lately, the dedicated student of the body, Mr. O’Neal, has been coasting a bit, something he got a rather rude awakening from recently.

Shaq was on his ‘The Big Podcast’ and talked about his weight loss. He told Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams, the co-hosts of the podcast, that he had been dedicated to losing weight. O’Neal said that he was aiming to decrease his weight by 10 lbs. However, he didn’t reveal his original weight, saying people might say it was too much. Adams suggested that The Big Aristotle, at 280 lbs would be a skinnier version of himself. Shaq immediately said that would make him too skinny, which he didn’t want.

Lazy Shaquille O’Neal gets a reality check from his fitness coach

There is no doubt that Dr. O’Neal is a very dedicated health enthusiast. He makes sure that his fans know that he is hitting the gym every day. And the results are there to see for everybody, as the change is apparent in his big body. However, recently, his fitness coach caught him red-handed while he was lying down on his bed. His coach told him that the gym was on the other side, not on the bed. “The gym is over there,” said his fitness coach as seen in his Instagram post. Hilariously, the former Lakers star slowly slid his t-shirt up to reveal his shaped stomach, perhaps to reveal how much work he has been putting in.

The Big Aristotle is a big man, and if he was being a bit lazy, it is completely understandable. Achieving that kind of body, with that height is not easy. However, it is not easy when almost 400 lbs are put on that height. What Shaq has been doing is commendable, and he has been looking dashing lately, there is no second thought to that.

Shaquille O’Neal becomes the brand ambassador for a fitness company

Shaq has become a brand ambassador for a fitness company recently. Novex Biotech and Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a world-known marketing, brand owner, and entertainment company. Speaking on his weight loss, Shaq said that the company has helped him a lot in losing his weight and, hence, gaining confidence. This is what O’Neal said;

“I needed a boost, which is why I went looking for products that could help me regain my form and feel my best,” Shaquille said. “GF-9 is the real deal. Novex Biotech has definitely helped to make the difference I was looking for.”

Big Diesel is all set to represent the company’s list of fitness products. That includes future line extensions. Now that Shaq is representing a fitness company, he might want to keep himself fit and become a true ambassador of health.