“Bet $100,000 On KJ Martin”: Shaquille O’Neal Challenges Kenyon Martin Sr On Son’s 2023 Dunk Contest Performance

Shaquille O’Neal has never been shy to flaunt his money. After all, he earned close to $300 million in the NBA alone and given just how many investments and endorsements he’s involved in, it’s safe to say that his net worth of $400 million allows him to indulge in a few things like gambling and betting whenever he chooses to.

Shaq has a storied history with All-Star weekend. During his 19-year playing career, he was selected to be a 15 time All-Star and was there for the weekend both during Michael Jordan’s prime and alongside the likes of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade as well.

O’Neal has gotten up to a plethora of shenanigans not just during the All-Star Game but all throughout the 3 days of the weekend. Most famously, his reaction to a Vince Carter dunk in 2000 where he had a camcorder in his hand is what many remember Shaq for when it comes to him and the Dunk Contest.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal, Afraid Of Losing Papa John’s $5.63 Million, Refused To Eat Guillermo’s Pizza

Shaquille O’Neal bets against KJ Martin with the latter’s father

Saturday’s All-Star events always leave the best for last, that being the Dunk Contest. Both the Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Shooting Contest have concluded with Team Jazz and Damian Lillard winning them, respectively.

Now, KJ Martin, Mac McClung, Trey Murphy III, and Jericho Sims will get ready to face off against one another at this year’s Dunk Contest. While these may be relatively unknown names to the casual viewers, fans of the game know that all 4 of these contestants have incredible verticals and have the potential to produce some never-before-seen dunks.

One man who has all the faith in the world in KJ Martin is none other than his father, Kenyon Martin. So much so that he challenged Shaquille O’Neal on who would win, betting his son against the field. After a bit of hesitation, Shaq agreed to bet “a 100” on it.

Kenyon Martin Sr. tells Shaq to bet him money since he picked against KJ to win. Shaq tries to say he did it for “motivation.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/qNDyZXh91M — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) February 19, 2023

Given that these are multi-millionaires, “a 100” most definitely does not mean $100 and has a higher chance of meaning $100,000.

The odds when it comes to who will win this Dunk Contest had pegged Mac as the favorite with a +100. KJ is second as a +320, followed by Jericho Sims and Trey Murphy III who are at +380 and +410, respectively.

Also read: WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Gives Ben Affleck the Death Stare After ‘AIR’ Director Kisses His Forehead During All-Star Weekend