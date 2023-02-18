Shaquille O’Neal, Afraid Of Losing $5.63 Million, Refused To Eat Guillermo’s Pizza

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA analyst and former player Shaquille O’Neal speaks before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal has established himself as the king of endorsements when it comes to players who are or have been in the NBA. Charles Barkley even complained on late night TV before about how he couldn’t turn the TV on without seeing his ‘Inside the NBA’ co-host’s face advertising one product or another.

O’Neal understood during his 19-year NBA career that he needed to build wealth outside of the confines of his NBA contract to truly have a bank balance that stays level. Given their lifestyles, continuing to live lavish post retirement would only drain their accounts little by little.

So, going down the investments and endorsements route made the most sense given that it is a brilliant way to accumulate passive income. Shaq has endorsed products such Burger King, Taco Bell, Wheaties, Pepsi, and of course, Papa Johns.

Shaquille O’Neal refuses to eat any pizza that’s not Papa John’s

The 2023 NBA All-Star break is finally here in Salt Lake City, Utah and it has brought out the stars to say the least. Today’s Jordan Rising Stars Games saw several notable faces sit courtside to witness the rookies, sophomores, and G-Leaguers go at one another.

The Rising Stars Challenge, with the format having recently changed, is divided into 4 teams of 7 players each. Each team was picked out by an NBA legend, with those 4 legends being Pau Gasol, Deron Williams, Joakim Noah, and Jason Terry.

Shaquille O’Neal was present for the Celebrity Game however and this produced one of the funniest moments of the night. Guillermo, from Jimmy Kimmel Live, hilariously offered up ‘The Big Aristotle’ a box of pizza mid-game, but Shaq profusely refused to have a slice.

Shaq wasn’t trying to mess up his bag with Papa Johns 💀 pic.twitter.com/fWnQvVf2G9 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 18, 2023

Why did Shaquille O’Neal refuse Guillermo’s pizza?

Shaquille O’Neal is signed to Papa John’s pizza in terms of endorsing it up until 2025 and the deal is worth $5.63 million. If he were to publicly indulge in another brand’s pizza, his deal with Papa John’s could very well be in jeopardy.

Perhaps Guillermo didn’t understand this in the moment as he looked quite confused as to why Shaq was refusing a free slice of pizza. The two are quite acquainted with one another however given just how many times Shaq has starred as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

