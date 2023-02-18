HomeSearch

WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Gives Ben Affleck the Death Stare After ‘AIR’ Director Kisses His Forehead During All-Star Weekend

Raahib Singh
|Published 18/02/2023

Credits: Twitter

The NBA All-Star festivities have begun! With the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity game last night, followed by the Rising Stars Game. Shaquille O’Neal, just like every year, was present court-side. Shaq might have been there to support his former running mate, Dwyane Wade, as he captained the winning side.

Along with Shaq, the game also had quite a few other celebrities in attendance. Jazz star Lauri Markkanen was courtside, supporting his team’s owners as they battled it out. Ben Affleck and Chris Tucker were present, promoting ‘AIR’ as they played the trailer during half-time.

Before they went on to show the movie trailer,  the two sat down with ESPN analysts and talked about a lot of things. While talking to the casters, they noticed Shaq and Ben Affleck couldn’t help himself.

Shaquille O’Neal gave Ben Affleck the Death Stare

Shaquille O’Neal is a guy who likes to be the clown in the group. He’s always seen going around and making jokes, trying to make other people laugh. Sometimes his jokes may come at other’s expense.

Last night, Shaq was on the receiving end of a loving embrace by his good friend, Ben Affleck. While talking to the ESPN casters, Affleck noticed Shaq and then got up to say hi to his buddy. After greeting him, Affleck went on to kiss Shaq’s head. This, in turn, prompted a very stern reaction from Big Diesel.

NBA Twitter saw the same, and couldn’t help themselves from reacting.

Shaq and Ben’s long history

Big Diesel and Batman have known each other for a long time. They’ve been friends for a good while, and there is always love between them, no matter what’s the situation. These two have a habit of leaning kiss and kissing the other, with Shaq doing the same on Inside the NBA a while ago.

Recently, Shaq was there on The Big Podcast talking about Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

“So, when my good friend Ben Affleck marries Jennifer Lopez, you expect them to say, Jennifer Affleck or Jennifer Lopez?”

Nischelle Turner claimed she went by Affleck.

He then proceeded to say,

“No, no, she goes by Jennifer, stop it.”

