“LeBron James terms his performance against the Sacramento Kings as horrible”: The superstar’s 30 point double-double included seven turnovers and 15.4% shooting from the 3-point line

As the LA Lakers slip below a winning percentage of .500, LeBron James takes the blame, mentioning his seven turnovers.

In what many believed, the Lakers would coast in the game against the Sacramento Kings. The game would go down till the wire, having three overtimes. However, the Kings would emerge victorious at the Staples Center 141-137. The Lakers Big 3 combined for a futile 82-points.

The young core of the Kings outmatched the veteran powerhouse of the Lakers. Though King James put up a 30-point double-double, he was highly inefficient from the 3-point line and had seven turnovers. The four-time NBA champion was a dismal 2-for-13 from beyond the arc.

The contest between the Lakers and Kings saw 19 ties and 23 lead changes. The Sacramento team that recently fired their head coach Luke Walton didn’t have Harrison Barnes, Maurice Harkless, and Richaun Holmes in their lineup.

Also read: “LeBron James has missed way too many buzzer beating 3s! Phony GOAT!”: Skip Bayless goes on an absolute tirade following the Lakers abysmal 3OT loss to the Kings

With the 3-hours+ games ending with the Kings winning, James took accountability for the loss. The superstar stated that he had a horrible performance, especially since he had seven turnovers.

LeBron James terms his 30 point double-double performance as horrible.

Struggles to play as a unit continue for the Lakers, with many questioning the coaching of Frank Vogel. On the other hand, James has been mired with controversies over the week, whether it was the altercation with Isaiah Stewart or getting some unruly fans ejected.

The Lakers had 19 turnovers compared to the 13 of the Kings. Carmelo Anthony gave the fans at the Staples Center some hope after drilling a 3-pointer to cut the lead to two. However, Buddy Hield making the final two free throws would seal the deal.

James described his Friday night performance against the Kings as horrible. The former scoring champion shot 40% from the field. The Lakers currently rank 7th in the western conference standings.

LeBron James mentions his “horrible turnovers” and that he feels that he played horrible game personally. He had seven total. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 27, 2021

In all his 19 seasons in the league, James has been able to carry his team to the finishing line. However, his 36-year old shoulders are finally taking a toll. Though there is no doubt that he can ball, the King needs help from other counterparts, especially in Davis and Westbrook.

Also read: “Klay Thompson has lost a lot in the last two years”: Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reveals how the splash brother was feeling after win vs Blazers

The Lakers host the Pistons Sunday night for the first time since James’ altercation with Stewart. Hopefully, the purple and gold team can give their fans something to cheer about.