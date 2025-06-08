“Better Not Be No Firearms Down In Miami”: Cedric Maxwell Pokes Fun At Ja Morant Trade Rumors

Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) waits to shoot a free throw during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ja Morant’s 2024-2025 season crashed frustratingly in a 4-0 sweep to the eventual 2025 NBA Finalists, the OKC Thunder. The Grizzlies finished with a 48-34 record and crept into the postseason via the Play-In, a far cry from their seemingly well-performing last few seasons. As a result of their dire season, the team’s front office chose to fire head coach Taylor Jenkins just days before the start of the playoffs.

In Game 3, Morant played only 15 minutes before leaving with an injury. Throughout their short postseason run, the Grizzlies struggled with unstable rotations and unclear leadership under (at the time) interim coach Tuomas Iisalo. As a result, the well-documented collapse has now triggered speculation about Morant’s future, igniting trade rumors for the former NBA lottery pick.

One scenario—recently floated by Bleacher Report—sends Morant to the Miami Heat for Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jović, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Pelle Larsson, a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2031 first-round pick swap.

Following their much-publicized fallout with Jimmy Butler and subsequent trade, Miami is now on the hunt for another superstar. That proposal gained traction from fans and media [read: sports podcasts], who are now debating whether Morant’s explosive style could blend with Miami’s high-discipline, effort-based culture.

On the latest episode of Nightcap, co-hosts Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson discussed the Morant-to-Miami trade talk. Former Celtics champion Cedric Maxwell joined in and joked, “Ocho, I say this: you better not have no guns down there with Ja Wick coming down there. I know that better not be no firearms down in Miami.”

Maxwell’s joke lighthearted joke landed with intent, mocking Morant’s reckless reputation while spotlighting Miami’s strict, image-conscious atmosphere under Pat Riley. Hinting at deeper concerns: Can Morant leave his controversies behind if he joins a franchise that runs a tight ship and demands accountability?

Morant damaged his image in 2023 by flashing a firearm during an Instagram Live video. A few weeks later, another video showed him displaying a gun at a nightclub. The NBA hit him with an eight-game suspension and a $100,000 fine. Then, the league tacked on two more games for repeat conduct.

In 2024, Morant appeared in a private jet video, flashing finger-gun gestures during the flight. The NBA fined him again and issued another stern warning. These repeated public missteps sparked national criticism. Fans and commentators questioned his judgment while the Grizzlies scrambled to manage the fallout and reassess his long-term role.

Even without Morant, Memphis consistently competed. The Grizzlies went 20‑5 without him in 2021‑22, followed by an 11‑10 mark in 2022‑23 and a solid 18‑14 record this past season.

The Gun laws in the Sunshine State also add a layer of complexity. Florida enforces stricter firearm regulations than Tennessee. Miami demands concealed-carry permits and mandates training. In contrast, Memphis allows open carry without a permit.

That said, Maxwell’s remark reminds fans and execs alike: Morant’s public image adds risk. Even a talent like Ja faces extra scrutiny when guns, videos, and past missteps dominate the conversation. A move to South Beach would not erase those memories—it might amplify them.