“Airball Airball!”: Anthony Edwards attempts to start an airball chant in FTX Arena after Kyle Lowry misses a deep three

Anthony Edwards encouraged Miami Heat fans to chant ‘Airball’ after Kyle Lowry missed a deep 3-pointer in crunch time.

The Minnesota Timberwolves upset Eastern Conference giants Miami Heat last night. They have been 8-2 since the all-star break and the win-streak helped them secure the 7th seed. They’re comfortably above the Clippers and Lakers at this point. Timberwolves can make a strong push for 6th or even 5th seed as their upcoming schedule is relatively easier than the Nuggets and Mavericks.

Anthony Edwards and co have made a huge statement by defeating Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors this past week. If they successfully defend their position in the play-in tournament the Timberwolves will taste playoff intensity for the first time in four years.

Anthony Edwards trolls Kyle Lowry after a failed 3-point attempt

Minnesota Timberwolves massively outscored the Heat in the second half and there was no way for them to bounce back in the final few seconds. However, Kyle Lowry attempted a deep three with 22 seconds left on the clock. He missed it by a wide margin and Edwards was right there to clown him.

The Timberwolves forward started an airball chant in Heat’s home Arena and really expected the crowd to join in. He was disappointed when no one joined him however Minnesota had the last laugh with a 9-point victory.

Ant really tried to start an airball chant after this Kyle Lowry miss 😂 pic.twitter.com/ehEZlcUYRZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2022

Miami Heat was a little shorthanded tonight as Jimmy Butler didn’t suit up against his former team. The Wolves are now 2-0 against them this season. They lost the game on the offensive end, shooting a mere 39% from the field. While Tyler Herro reached a new milestone last night with his 30-point explosion, Timberwolves had 8 players in double figures.

Butler left them for lack of hunger to win and somehow Minnesota has been 1-7 against the Heat ever since. Anthony Edwards led them in scoring for the most part of the season but Karl Anthony Towns really turned things around this year.

They will look to build on this newfound momentum this week to improve their record and secure a playoff spot with just over 20 games left in the regular season.

