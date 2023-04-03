“That’s Not Michael Jordan, That’s my House”: Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out IG Page For Misattributing His Property to MJ

Shaquille O’Neal has done a phenomenal job of building his wealth and not banking on just his NBA money for the rest of his life. He came into the NBA as a spendthrift, before a spending spree that send his bank account into the red knocked him into his senses.

Shaq was several hundred thousand in debt after buying a bunch of houses, cars and jewellery as a rookie. Since that time, he’s made sure to diversify his investments and increase his wealth. His first step was to hire a wealth manager, who’s helped him organize his affairs.

Over the years, the big man has acted in movies, released platinum rap albums and become a talking head. He’s also perhaps the most prolific endorser among all sportspersons. Shaq has partnered with scores of brands over the years, including Papa John’s and IcyHot.

Given the windfall from his NBA contracts (Shaq made $292 million pre-tax through 19 seasons) and from endorsements, the 51-year-old has built up quite a portfolio of homes across the USA over the years.

In addition, he also claims to have a house in the Bahamas, judging from a recent comment on Instagram.

Shaquille O’Neal checks Instagram page for attributing ‘his house’ to Michael Jordan

Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram Stories to post a clip involving Michael Jordan. Bleacher Report first posted this clip of Jordan waving to his fans while relaxing in the Bahamas.

Shaq reposted this same clip shared by another IG page on his Instagram stories. He also commented on their original reel – 4 weeks old now – stating it was his house.

There is no public record of O’Neal owning a place in the Bahamas, although he could very well have invested and kept it on the down low. Jordan, on the other hand, does have a vacation home there.

The famous clip of Jordan trash-talking Brady at a pickup basketball game was probably filmed there.

Shaq’s real estate investments

Shaquille O’Neal has owned luxury houses for over 30 years now, since his NBA debut for the Orlando Magic. His Florida home sold for $16.5 million in 2021. He also owns houses in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Miami.

In addition to his own personal properties, Shaq has also invested in a number of housing developments. In 2012, he partnered with a real estate firm to develop a luxury high-rise condominium tower in downtown Newark, New Jersey. The 23-story building, known as One Rector Street, features 169 units, a fitness center, and a rooftop garden.

In 2016, Shaq invested in a housing development project in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey. The development, known as Cityplex 12, is a mixed-use project that includes a 12-screen movie theater, retail space, and residential apartments. Shaq’s investment helped to revitalize the downtown area and create jobs for local residents.