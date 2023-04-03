Having a Net Worth of $400 Million, Tom Brady’s “New Girlfriend” Reese Witherspoon Faced a Stiff “Shaquille O’Neal Challenge”

Tom Brady’s dating life has been a major talking point for a few weeks now. After his marriage with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen came to an end, Tom decided to put all his focus on football. However, even that didn’t yield positive results as 2022 turned out to be one of Tom’s worst seasons ever.

Finally, a few weeks back, Tom decided to call it quits on his NFL career for the second and probably the final time. Since then, there has been a lot of chatter around who will be his next love interest. While earlier it was Veronika Rajek who was rumored to be dating Tom, recent reports suggest that Hollywood Diva Reese Witherspoon might turn out to be the NFL legend’s next partner.

Reese Witherspoon and Shaquille O’Neal are cookbook rivals

As the Brady-Witherspoon dating rumors gain pace, NFL fans are starting to show more and more interest in the Hollywood Diva. As it turns out, Reese actually has a lot in similar with Tom than one might expect. Both the stars have three kids from two partners. Moreover, Reese’s over-a-decade long marriage recently came to an end, exactly like in Tom’s case.

In addition to this, just like the 7x Super Bowl champion, Reese, who boasts a net worth of $400 million, has made a name for herself by excelling in a variety of fields. Reportedly, the ‘Legally Blonde’ star loves reading books and has even authored a cookbook called, “Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits.”

In fact, after Reese’s cookbook ended up attracting a lot of fan attention, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal also decided to take the same path. Becoming Witherspoon’s competitor, last year, Shaq also launched his cookbook titled, “Shaq’s family style.” Moreover, just like Reese’s book which was rooted in her upbringing and family values, Shaq’s cookbook also stemmed from the kind of food he had in his early days.

With a 4.6 rating out of 5 on Amazon, Shaq’s book is a hit. As far as Reese’s cookbook endeavor is concerned, it wouldn’t be wrong to call it a success as it also has a handsome 4.7 rating on the same e-commerce website.

Is Reese Witherspoon actually dating Tom Brady?

Few days ago, an anonymous insider told DeuxMoi, per fresherslive.com, that Academy Award winning actress Reese Witherspoon, who recently announced her split from her ex-husband Jim Toth, is romantically involved with Tom Brady.

While no comments have been made regarding the dating rumors from either side till now, fans are convinced this Hollywood-NFL union is a done deal. However, one must keep in mind that Reese just recently ended her long-running marriage. So even if she is actually romantically involved with the NFL star, it is likely that she might take some time before confirming anything.