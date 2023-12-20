“Big, Strong, Physical Big Man”: Klay Thompson Praises Trayce Jackson-Davis, Reveals Warriors’ Rookie’s Nickname

The Warriors’ youngster Trayce Jackson-Davis very well stood up to his role to fill in for the absence of Draymond Green on the team roster. While Green serves an indefinite suspension, TJD finally received his much-needed minutes as a rookie and contributed well with his energy, rebounding, and defense to help the Dubs win their recent game against the Boston Celtics.

After last night’s performance, Klay Thompson had some great words of praise for the rookie. According to NBCS, in the post-game conference, Thompson remarked, “A vertical spacer, a shot-blocking presence, and a big, strong, physical big man, who is incredibly athletic, Trayce Jr., incredibly athletic.”

It seems Klay Thompson has stamped a new nickname, Trayce Jr., on the Warriors’ rookie big. When asked about the reason behind the name, Thompson hilariously replied, “I only know one Trayce in my life. And that’s Trayce Thompson, MLB player.”

Trayce Thompson is Klay’s younger brother and plays as an outfielder for the New York Mets in the MLB. Perhaps Klay’s close relationship with his brother explains why the star Warriors forward has so much respect for him.

Nevertheless, the nickname also means that TJD has been well-accepted within the Warriors’ roster and is now an indispensable part of the Warriors’ family. Alternatively, the rookie has also embraced this nickname gracefully, given he was anointed with the same by Klay Thompson in the Dubs’ locker room.

Trayce Jackson-Davis finished the night with 10 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks, and one steal, further solidifying his position as a future starting center for the Warriors. Along with JK and Podziemski, it seems TJD’s growth has also impressed the veteran, needless to say, the Warriors’ future looks in safe hands.

Stephen Curry praised Warriors youngsters for their blowout performance last night

Stephen Curry was quite amazed with the impact the Warriors’ young core could have in the results of last night’s win over the Boston Celtics. He even credited them in his pre-game presser,

Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis greatly impacted the win last night, especially TJD rejecting Jayson Tatum’s slam, which earned him much praise from both Curry and the Dubs Nation fans.

TJD was quite satisfied with his amazing block against Tatum and had a hilarious way of describing this moment. After the game, the rookie center amused everyone, saying, “I’m just glad I piece [of the ball] because I would’ve been on SportsCenter.”

If the young core of the Warriors continue playing this way, they can definitely be the heirs to the Warriors dynasty in the coming few seasons.