“Biggest Thing for Z Is…”: Zion Williamson’s ‘Toughest Challenge’ Listed by Pelicans Head Coach, Sets ‘Realistic’ Playoff Goals

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a hectic schedule. In the past six days, the team has had to play four games. On the second night of back-to-back contests, going up against the Anfernee Simons-less Portland Trail Blazers, the Pelicans decided to rest Zion Williamson, who has been a regular feature on the injury report for the past few contests due to a left foot bone contusion. Ahead of the contest, Willie Green spoke about Zion’s health being one of his challenges for the remainder of the season.

Zion Williamson’s young career has been injury-riddled, which has stunted his growth in the league despite his talent. But after sitting out for the entire 2021-2022 season and playing only 29 games in the 2022-2023 season, Zion has been relatively injury-free this season. With 39 games remaining in the season, the head coach of the Pelicans believes that being healthy for the remainder of the campaign will be the biggest challenge for Williamson.

“The biggest thing for Z is health… He’s doing his part along with our medical and performance team of trying to do everything we can, off the floor, on the floor, to make sure that he could have a healthy season…You’re starting to see him month by month get better and better as the season progresses,” Green said.

Subsequently, the 42-year-old also set a realistic target for his team. Green stated that the Louisiana side has a legit shot at becoming a “solid playoff team” this year. “If we can keep our guys healthy, we believe that we have a real shot at being a solid playoff team,” Green added.

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the most entertaining teams in the league. Being one of the only two teams in the top 10 of the Western Conference to have no All-Star selections this season, the Pels have defeated some legit title contenders – the Los Angeles Clippers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Denver Nuggets. Currently tied with the #5 Sacramento Kings, CJ McCollum and Co. should aim at clinching a postseason spot without participating in the play-in tournament.

Zion Williamson is averaging 25 points per game in February

Despite being injury-free, Zion Williamson has had a mediocre campaign. The star forward has been averaging career lows in points (22.3) and rebounds (5.5) per game. However, Williamson has drastically improved over the past few games.

After recording 27.3 points per game in the Pels road trip between 31st January to 7th February, the former Duke Blue Devil recorded a 21-point, 10-assist double-double and a 30-point, 9-rebound outing in NOLA’s two games in LA.

During the 7th February clash against the Los Angeles Clippers, Williamson took over the playmaking role and was seen being the floor general. With Zion switching to the point guard role, his teammates, especially the sharpshooters, got several open looks. While he did not look as aggressive on the scoring end, the Pelicans will certainly continue to thrive with the 6ft 6” star running the point.