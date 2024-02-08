“I’m Playing Chess Within the Game”: Zion Williamson Reflects on Playing Point in 117–106 Win over Clippers

The New Orleans Pelicans put up a sensational performance to upset the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena yesterday. While CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III were hot from the three-point line, Zion Williamson had a huge contribution in the 117-106 win as well. Playing the point guard position for the majority of the contest, Williamson had the first 20-point, 10-assist game of his career.

Zion Williamson was being guarded by Russell Westbrook for several plays during the second half of the contest. Having a clear size advantage on the Clippers guard, the 23-year-old took over the playmaking role and dished out a total of 10 assists. He also went on a scoring spree in the final period, recording 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.

During the postgame conference, the 6ft 6” forward spoke about him taking over the floor general duties. According to the former Duke Blue Devil, he likes to find the open man and make extra passes despite his teammates asking him to be a more aggressive scorer.

“My teammates will tell me to be more aggressive when it comes to scoring. But for me, I’m playing chess within the game. Seeing how the defense is guarding me and then Imma pick my spots,” Zion said.

The two-time All-Star also revealed the advantage of assuming the point guard role and sharing the hardwood with multiple sharpshooters, “Man I’m having a lot of fun. Got a lot of shooters out there and they’re gonna knock the shots down.”

Williamson demands a lot of attention when he is in the paint. In most cases, an extra defender will come over and try double-teaming the forward. This is where Williamson puts his elite vision on display. Once he identifies that open man, Zion can pass the rock to his teammates, thereby freeing up the floor. Yesterday night, on several plays, the Pelicans star assisted CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, and Trey Murphy III in a similar manner.

Could the Pelicans utilize Zion Williamson as a point guard regularly?

Usually, many big men in the NBA are unable to handle the point position as efficiently as guards. Zion Williamson is among the few star forwards in the league who can handle the basketball as a floor general and pass almost as effectively as a decent guard. This is because Williamson grew up playing the point guard position.

Over the years, the New Orleans Pelicans have often used Williamson as their point guard. A few years ago, the All-Star even surprised his coaching staff with his ball-handling skills.

“I was a little bit surprised, to be quite honest with you,” then-Pelicans assistant coach Bob Beyer said. “I really didn’t know that he was going to be as effective as he is handling the ball and scoring as a ball-handler.”

Following the Pels’ huge win over the in-form Clippers, Willie Green was also asked to comment on “Point Zion”. Of course, the head coach was content with Zion’s production and also revealed that the team would benefit a lot more with the youngster running the point.

This season, Zion’s points and rebounds stats have taken a huge hit. However, his 4.8 assists per game is the best he’s recorded in his career. Before this season, he was only averaging 2.7 assists per game. It is quite evident that Zion has improved his playmaking skills.

When playing the point guard, Williamson can involve all his teammates on the floor. CJ McCollum has been fulfilling the role well, but he wouldn’t mind sharing PG duties with Zion. If Williamson manages to find the perfect balance between being a scorer and a playmaker, the Louisiana side will improve drastically, becoming an offensive threat capable of defeating any team in the Association.